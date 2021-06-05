Flower Mound, Rockwall eliminated in Class 6A UIL softball state semifinals

UIL logo University Interscholastic League

Converse Judson 6, Rockwall 2

Making its first trip to the UIL softball state tournament, the Lady Jackets of Rockwall ended their best season with a defeat to the Rockets in a Class 6A semifinal game Friday at Leander Glenn High School.

Rockwall wraps up the season with a 31-8 record.

Judson (35-2) took little time to jump on Rockwall with three runs in the first inning.

The Rockets scored on a throwing error and sacrifice fly before Queen Dunn capped off the scoring with an RBI double that drove home Maddie Thornton.

Rockwall got one in the top of the third. Ashley Monks drew a lead-off walk and two batters later, a run scored on a Carter Smith RBI single to left field.

Judson put the game out of reach when Thornton singled in a run in the bottom of the sixth and Lauryn Ramos added a two-run home run to left center.

Smith drove in Rockwall’s second run in the top of the seventh.

Judson pitcher Emily Ayala improved to 23-1 with seven innings, seven hits allowed, two runs and one walk. She recorded seven put-outs. Rockwall freshman Ainsley Pemberton (25-8) went six innings and allowed nine hits, five earned runs and three walks.

Deer Park 2, Flower Mound 0

Abilene Christian University signee Hannah Benavides squashed Flower Mound’s hopes with a three-hit shutout during the second 6A state semifinal Friday night at Glenn HS.

Deer Park (40-7) and Judson will square off for the 6A title at 5 p.m. Saturday at McCombs Field in Austin.

Benavides put Flower Mound out of sorts and didn’t allow a base runner until the sixth inning when Brooke Nauman doubled into the left center gap to lead off the inning.

However, Benavides (19-2) got two pop flies before FM put runners on the corners on a Logan Halleman single to left. Then the ACU bound pitcher picked up one of her seven strikeouts to end the threat.

Flower Mound (36-4-1), at state for the first time in program history, loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the seventh while still trailing 2-0. McKenna Andrews was hit to lead off the frame and Carsyn Lee singled to left. After one out, Courtney Cogbill walked.

But back-to-back fielder’s choices ended the game.

The only runs came in the top of the fifth when Deer Park scored on a fielder’s choice and then got a second run on a throwing error to home. The inning came after a 30-minute lightning delay.

Flower Mound pitcher Landrie Harris (20-3) allowed two hits, one earned run and struck out 10.