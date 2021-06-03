Then and Now: How a softball tradition has helped Aledo reach the state tournament

Former Aledo softball pitcher Lauren Craine can remember watching the Ladycats win their first UIL state championship in 2008 winning a 15-inning Class 4A final against Nederland.

Craine, who was 11 then, just started to pitch and loved to watch Aledo high school All-American Whitney Canion mow down the competition on her way to winning MVP honors.

“I looked up to Whitney,” Craine said.

Things came full circle five years later when Craine starred for Aledo in the circle and led the Ladycats to three straight state tournament appearances winning back-to-back titles in 2014 and 2015.

While Craine looked up to Canion in 2008, some of this year’s team looked up to Craine and her teammates.

“I never attended any high school games until my sister was a freshman which was 2014-15,” said sophomore pitcher Nathalie Touchet. “When we went to watch our first Aledo softball game, Lauren pitched and I was just in awe. I never understood how she had the courage to pitch in front of all those people.”

Now six years later, these Ladycats are headed to state.

Aledo beat Justin Northwest, 8-1, in a one-game regional final. It’s the program’s first trip to state since Craine won in 2015.

Aledo sophomore pitcher Nathalie Touchet (in uniform on the right) grew up watching former Aledo pitcher Lauren Craine (left). Craine won two titles with Aledo while Touchet is headed to the state tournament this week. Courtesy

Aledo softball players react to a 10-3 win over Ennis during the UIL Class 4A state softball championship softball game Saturday at Red & Charlene McCombs Field in Austin. Ashley Landis The Dallas Morning News

Keeping the Tradition Alive

However, Craine wasn’t the only star on the 2015 team.

Eight seniors started in the Class 5A final against Cedar Park Vista Ridge. Two of those seniors, third baseman Riley Sartain and shortstop Allie Arneson went on to play at the Women’s College World Series.

“I remember that 2015 run to state and watching my first softball game. It was the reason I started playing softball,” senior catcher Morgan Brown said. “I picked up a softball immediately after state.”

Brown and junior shortstop Macy Graf loved to watch Arneson, who went on to star at Virginia and Minnesota.

Aledo’s Allie Arneson takes a swing against Denton Guyer starting pitcher Shayne Starkey. Special to the Star-Telegram/Steve Nurenberg

Aledo pitcher Lauren Craine during the UIL Class 4A state softball championship game against Ennis on Saturday at Red & Charlene McCombs Field in Austin.

“Allie Arneson was a big role model and I met her for the first time a couple years ago,” Brown said. “I told her she was the reason why I play softball and she got teary eyed. It’s awesome playing on the same field she played.”

Even former Aledo coach Jeff Lemons remembers seeing a few girls from this year’s team.

“Seeing kids like Macy Graf tagging along with Allie Arneson. I met Macy when she was in the fifth or sixth grade. It’s a great tradition,” said Lemons, who coached Aledo from 2010-15. “They grow up and it’s something they want to do. I use to tell my girls that ... there are kids up in the stands looking up to you and one day will wear your number.”

And who was there cheering during Aledo’s win over Northwest? How about the next set of future Ladycat softball players ... keeping the tradition going.

“It’s an honor that those kids can look up to us,” Brown said. “They look up to us like we did when we were their age and hopefully they can see the love of the game through us.”

Added Touchet, who is 8-2 this season, “Aledo’s encouragement for success toward the younger generations is such a blessing. The community itself is always putting the younger kids in a great place to grow and mature on and off the field. They understand early on that being a part of Aledo means you are supporting everyone with the Aledo A across their chest.”

Aledo beat Justin Northwest in the Class 5A Region 1 final Saturday May 29, 2021. The Ladycats take pictures after the game with younger softball players from Aledo. Brian Gosset bgosset@star-telegram.com

State Showdown

Aledo (28-7) plays Georgetown (27-4-1) in a Class 5A state semifinal game at 1 p.m. Friday from McCombs Field at the University of Texas.

“I am so incredibly proud of the hard work and dedication that this 2021 team has poured into making a run for the state title this year and I look forward to seeing them continue the winning tradition in Aledo,” said Craine, who was voted state title MVP in 2015.

Aledo has won six elimination games in the playoffs. The Ladycats have outscored opponents 307-94 during the season and are averaging nearly 10 runs per game in the postseason.

Junior pitcher Kayleigh Smith (17-5) allowed four hits and one unearned run against Northwest.

Aledo beat Justin Northwest in a one gamer to clinch a state berth in Class 5A HIGHLIGHTS @LadycatSoftbal1 @AledoISD @ClaireByars @MacyGraf1 @marissakpowell pic.twitter.com/WvzzYWU3aJ — WFAA HS Sports (@HSwfaa) May 31, 2021

Aledo junior Kayleigh Smith has posted a 17-5 record this season in helping the Ladycats reach the UIL state tournament. Mercedes Mayer Aledo ISD

Smith is the projected starter against a Georgetown team making its first trip to state. The Eagles upset the nation’s No. 1 team in Leander, 2-1, in the regional final.

Graf (0.468 batting average) and Madysen Boutwell (0.455) lead Aledo’s hitting, but the Ladycats can get production throughout their entire lineup. Five batters are hitting 0.400 or better this season.

“They’re truly a family. They go to war with each other, in a good way,” Aledo coach Heather Myers said. “They know how to compete with each other, and on and off the field, they’re together.

“I can’t say enough good things about these kiddos.”

Aledo beat Justin Northwest 8-1 to win the 5A Region 1 championship and clinched a berth into next weekend’s UIL state tournament in Austin. Brian Gosset bgosset@star-telegram.com