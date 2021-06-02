Baseball recap: Stephenville hands Argyle rare playoff loss; Heath beats Rockwall

Stephenville 2, Argyle 0

Trace Morrison’s two-run triple in the top of the third inning proved to be just enough for the Yellowjackets in Game 1 of the Class 4A Region 1 final.

Stephenville (27-8-1) hands Argyle its first playoff loss since 2017. The Eagles have won back-to-back state titles. The Jackets will look to close out the series in Game 2 at 7 pm Thursday at Abilene Christian University.

Bryson Dill tossed a four-hit shutout and fanned seven batters in six innings of work. Morrison came on in the bottom of the seventh and picked up the save with a walk and strikeout.

Stephenville started the third inning with a walk and hit batter, and Morrison lined a 1-2 pitch to right field. The Jackets attempted to go up 3-0 with Morrison scoring on a sac fly, but center fielder Tyler Grubbs threw to catcher Dawson Walls who applied the tag.

The Eagles (29-10) loaded the bases in the bottom of the first inning, but Stephenville halted their chances to score with an inning-ending double play. Argyle got a one-out double in the fourth, but Dill picked up back-to-back strikeouts. Argyle loaded the bases again in the sixth, but Dill forced a pop fly in foul ground for the third out.

Walls drew a one-out walk in the seventh and Argyle put two runners on after a Stephenville error, but the Yellowjackets got a game-ending double play. Argyle left seven runners on base. Eagles’ starter Trevor Duck pitched seven innings allowing seven hits, two runs with two strikeouts and two walks.

Projected Game 2 starters will be Reece Elston (Stephenville) and Evan Brandt (Argyle).

Rockwall-Heath 6, Rockwall 1