Dodd City wins Class 1A softball championship; Emory Rains edges Bishop in 3A semis

Dodd City 8, D’Hanis 4

Dodd City shortstop Tori Dotson blasted a 2-run home run in the first and drove in a run with a sacrifice fly in the third as the Hornets won their first state title over defending champion D’Hanis in the Class 1A title game Wednesday evening at McCombs Field.

It was the fourth trip to the state tournament for Dodd City (17-3), but the first time in the state title game.

D’Hanis (18-8-1) was also making its fourth state tournament appearance. The Cowgirls beat the Hornets in the 2019 state semifinals 2-1.

Leading 3-1, Dodd City pulled away scoring five times in the bottom of the fourth. Sonora Wild, Dani Baccus, Raigan Nichols and Journie Hilliard all had RBI singles in the inning with Nichols driving in two.

Lindsey Mauppin went 2 for 4 for the Hornets scoring twice, both times being driven home by Dotson. Mauppin singled in front of the homer and tripled to set up the sac fly.

Mauppin (7-1) also got the win on the mound going 5 2/3 inning allowing three runs (none earned) on five hits with two walks and a strikeout. Dotson came on to the the final four outs allowing a run on two hits.

Kayla Looper and Mabry Herrmann both went 2 for 4 for D’Hanis.

Stamford 5, Crawford 4

Stamford pitcher Citlaly Gutierrez belted a solo home run and fanned 14 batters without a walk as the Bulldogs stunned defending champion Crawford with a 4-run sixth in the Class 2A state championship game Wednesday night at McCombs Field.

Stamford (32-5) was making its first trip to the state tournament. The Bulldogs had previously never advanced past the regional quarterfinals.

Crawford (32-7) was at the state tournament for the fifth time capturing three titles (2012, 14, and 19). It was also the fourth title-game appearance for the Pirates.

Crawford built a 4-1 lead behind Kylie Ray (1 for 2) who sacrifice bunted home a run in the first and singled home Grace Powell (2 for 4) in the fifth. Ray’s RBI single came one batter after a 30-minute lightning delay. Powell had singled before the delay.

Kenzie Jones (27-5) pitched well for Crawford, but got little help allowing five runs, with only the Gutierrez home run being earned.

All four runs in the Bulldogs half of the sixth were unearned.

Savana Gonzales, Gutierrez and Shandlee Mueller all scored on fielding errors by the Pirates and Brylee Strand scored on a wild pitch.

Gutierrez (25-4) scattered six hits and only one of the four runs she allowed were earned.

Emory Rains 2, Bishop 1

Chanlee Oakes’ two-out double to left center scored Lynzee Hague, who had led off the inning reaching on an error, as Emory Rains walked it off in a Class 3A state semifinal on Wednesday afternoon at McCombs Field.

The only loss suffered by Rains (38-1) so far this season has been a 7-2 setback to Class 5A Forney at a tournament on March 4th.

Bishop (31-4-2) tied the game, 1-1, in the top of the seventh. Emily Taylor walked and infield singles by Mia Tamez and Maddy Pena loaded the bases with one out.

After Taylor was thrown out at the plate on a comebacker to the mound off the bat of Hannah Griffith, Alinna Cruz drew a bases loaded walk to tie the game.

Rains (38-1) opened the scoring in the fourth when Oakes opened the inning with a lined single to center. After two were out Oakes went to second on a passed ball then scored when Landry Lewers doubled for a 1-0 lead.

Sage Hoover (23-0) got the win on the mound for the Wildcats allowing an earned run in seven innings on four hits, four walks and 12 strikeouts.

Andrea Martinez (21-1) took the loss for the Badgers. Martinez gave up two runs (one earned) scattering six hits with one walk and fanning six.

Diboll 9, Holliday 3

Diboll shortstop Hailey Fuentes went 4 for 4, doubling twice, with three runs scored and two driven in including a RBI single in a 5-run fifth as the Lady Jacks pulled away from Holliday in the second Class 3A state semifinal on Wednesday afternoon at McCombs Field.

Diboll (34-5) will face Emory Rains (38-1), the defending 3A state champion, in the title game at 1 p.m. on Thursday back at McCombs. It’s Diboll’s first trip to the state tournament.

Diboll put up a three-spot in the top of the third, but Holliday (38-3) battled back with one in the third and two in the fourth.

The Lady Jacks pounded out 15 hits including seven in the fifth. Fuentes plated Kaylee Chagolia, who had doubled down the left field line to lead off the fifth, with a single to right center.

Allyssa Mireles drove in two with a single to left after two were out to start a string of four straight hits. Mallorie Roman pushed Allyssa Mireles to third with a single, Mia Mireles doubled in Allyssa Mireles and Zayda Perez’s single to right drove in Karolina Bucio, who was running for Roman.

Diboll pitcher Kayla Palomino (25-3) scattered six hits, allowing three runs with two walks and five strikeouts to get the win.

Bree Zellers singled twice, walked and scored a run for the Eagles.