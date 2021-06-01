High School Sports

Vote for Dallas-Fort Worth area high school baseball player of the week

Voting ends on Wednesday.

You may vote more than once.

Vote for DFW baseball player of the week
Owen Proksch, Carroll
Zach Harrison, Aledo
Addison Brown, Wakeland
Clayton Thomas, Keller
