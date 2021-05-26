Lake Ridge outfielder honored by Great Britain national team for second straight year

For the second straight season, Mansfield Lake Ridge outfielder Tia Warsop was recognized by the Great Britain Women’s National Softball Team.

Warsop, a sophomore, was named to the Great Britain Under-22 team on May 7.

She was named to the Under-18 national team last season.

However, both seasons have been paused by COVID-19. The national team didn’t participate in training or played in any competitions last summer. The same goes for this season, but three rosters were announced.

“In addition to announcing roster selections, the three teams concerned have also announced plans for remote training during 2021 that will culminate in an in-person Winter Training Camp in Florida next winter,” the British Softball Federation said on its website.

Warsop was born in Northampton, England and still has family there.

She moved to Texas in 2009 and plays for Texas Glory.

Warsop has been among the area leaders in stolen bases during her first two years at Lake Ridge. She was a perfect 16 of 16 in 15 games in 2020 before the season was canceled due to COVID-19.

She also had 26 hits and 26 runs scored for the Eagles.

Warsop helped the Eagles to the second round of the playoffs this season. Lake Ridge won a bi-district championship during a sweep of Copperas Cove. She went 2 for 4 with a run and stolen base in Game 1. She added a triple, stolen base and went 3 for 3 in Game 2.

Warsop went 6 for 10 with five runs and five stolen bases in a three-game series vs. Wylie during the area round.