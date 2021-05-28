Softball recap: Flower Mound, Rockwall make program history with state tournament berth

Flower Mound 13, Prosper 9

Jaguar shortstop McKenna Andrews continued her hot streak with a two-out solo home run in the top of the first inning sparking Flower Mound to a Game 2 win over the Eagles Thursday night at Prosper Rock Hill High School completing the sweep of the Class 6A Region 1 final.

Flower Mound (36-3-1) advances to the UIL state tournament for the first time in program history. The Jaguars will play at the University of Texas in Austin on Friday June 4 in a state semifinal game.

Prosper ends the season at 29-5-1 with its first regional final appearance since 2004.

Flower Mound led 6-0 before Prosper scored three in the bottom of the third. The Eagles got seven RBIs combined from Elizabeth Moffitt and Sydney Lewis. Lewis doubled and hit a three-run home run.

The Jaguars tacked on seven runs in the fifth.

Logan Halleman went 2 for 4 with three RBI. Katie Cantrell and Landrie Harris both registered three hits and Carsyn Lee drove in two runs. Andrews and Lee both hit two-run homers in Wednesday’s 10-0 Game 1 win.

Harris threw a three-hit shutout on Wednesday. She gave up five runs, two earned, on seven hits with one walk and seven strikeouts in four innings on Thursday. Abigail Jennings gave up four runs, two earned, on three hits and struck out three in three innings.

Rockwall 5, Bryan 4

Elizabeth Schaefer hit a three-run triple in the top of the first inning and the Yellow Jackets held off the Vikings in Game 2 of the Class 6A Region 2 final Thursday at West High School.

Rockwall (31-7) completes the sweep and advances to the program’s first UIL state tournament. The Jackets will play Friday June 4 in Austin in the 6A state semifinals.

Schaefer sparked the Jackets with a first-inning grand slam in Wednesday’s 5-3 win in Game 1.

Ashley Minor and Roxy Thompson both had two hits on Thursday. Rockwall scored four times in the first. Bryan answered with three in the bottom of the inning.

Tied at 4, Zoe Quinn hit a one-out RBI single in the seventh for the go-ahead run.

Ainsley Pemberton gave up four runs on six hits with six strikeouts in seven innings.

Iowa Park 8, Argyle 1

Kiera Inman hit a homer in the first inning for Argyle, but the Eagles couldn’t stop No. 1 Iowa Park (39-1) as their season came to an end in the Class 4A Region 1 final. Argyle lost 6-3 on Wednesday.

Argyle ends the season at 28-12-2 with its deepest playoff run in program history.

Emory Rains 6, Grandview 0

The Zebras were shut out by the Class 3A state champs from 2019 as their season came to an end in the Class 3A Region 2 final. Rains also won 6-0 in Wednesday’s Game 1.

Grandview ends the season at 37-8.