Baseball/Softball recap: Benbrook swept by Argyle, Aledo run-rules Timberview to advance

Argyle swept the regional quarterfinal series with Benbrook Saturday May 22, 2021 at Boswell HS (Matt Smith/Special Star Telegram) Special to the Star-Telegram

BASEBALL

Argyle 3, Benbrook 0

With a chance to close out a Class 4A Region 1 quarterfinal series Saturday, junior pitcher Evan Brandt threw a one-hit shutout and struck out seven as the Eagles eliminated the Bobcats at Boswell High School.

Argyle (27-9) advances to the regional semifinals for the seventh straight season (not including 2020). The Eagles, who won 13-2 in Friday’s Game 1, will play the winner between Andrews and Clint next week.

Benbrook’s Devin Jennings allowed a lead-off single in the bottom of the second before striking out a batter and forcing two pop flies. The Bobcats (27-10-1) had a chance to do some damage when they loaded the bases in the top of the third. Devin Bennett hit a two-out single to put three runners on base, but Brandt forced a 1-4-3 double play to get out of the jam.

Lucas Anderson led off the Argyle fourth inning with a walk and Chase Wohnoutka singled. After a hit batter loaded the bases for the Eagles, Colton Roquemore put down a squeeze bunt to score Anderson.

Ryan Hulke followed with a pop fly to center that scored Wohnoutka on the RBI sac fly.

After Bennett’s single in the third, Brandt retired the final 12 Benbrook batters. He threw 89 pitches. Roquemore added a two-out RBI double down the right-field line to extend the lead to 3-0 in the sixth.

Jennings, who is a Richland College signee, allowed four hits with eight strikeouts in six innings.

Aledo 14, Mansfield Timberview 4 (5)

The Bearcats erased a 3-0 first-inning deficit to beat the Wolves in Game 3 to win their Class 5A Region 1 quarterfinal series Saturday at Cleburne.

Aledo (26-9-2), which won 9-5 in Friday’s Game 2, advances to the regional semifinals for the first time since 2015. The Bearcats will face Abilene Wylie, which swept Canyon Randall.

After an error pulled Aledo within 3-1 in the bottom of the first inning, the Bearcats added 10 more runs before the inning came to an end. Zach Harrison singled in Parker Stegall and Adrian Guzman and Nolan Garcia came home on back-to-back Timberivew errors. A Sam Sisk two-run triple extended the Aledo lead to 7-3 with only one out. Sisk scored on the next batter when Max Belyeu got an infield single. Harrison capped the big frame with a three-run triple to left center.

Stegall scored on a dropped fly ball in the bottom of the fifth that ended the game. Timberview (22-12-1) had its deepest playoff run in program history.

Birdville 5, Mansfield Legacy 4 (Birdville wins 2-1)

SOFTBALL

