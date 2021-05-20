Softball recap: Northwest erases big deficit for Game 1 win, Prosper finishes off Boswell

Northwest defeated Lubbock Monterey 8-7 in Game 1 on Thursday May 20, 2021. Northwest ISD

Prosper 3, Fort Worth Boswell 0

Elissa Griffin tossed a three-hit shutout as Prosper swept its Class 6A Region I semifinal series with Fort Worth Boswell on Thursday night at Prosper High School.

It will be the first time in 17 seasons for Prosper (29-3-1) to reach a regional final. The Eagles will face the Southlake Carroll (21-13)-Flower Mound (33-3-1) winner in the Region I final.

The Eagles got home runs from Elizabeth Moffitt, with one out in the first inning, and Sydney Lewis, a two-run shot in the fourth.

Griffin struck out seven and walked three, all three coming to Boswell’s Emma Robertson.

Boswell (28-6) was led by Hailey Evans who had two of the Pioneers’ three hits in four trips to the plate. Evans doubled to lead off the sixth and Boswell loaded the bases with a one-out walk to Robertson and Kaylee Sallee who reached on an error, but a fly out and strikeout ended the threat.

Justin Northwest 8, Lubbock Monterey 7 (8)

Justin Northwest rallied for six runs in the sixth inning and won it with a run in the eighth to down Lubbock Monterey in the first game of their Class 5A Region I semifinal on Thursday at Abilene Christian University.

The game winner for Northwest (29-4-2) came when Courtney Candahl led off the eight with a double to left. Following a walk and a pop out, pinch runner Emma Hall scored after Ca Candah’s hard grounder back to the Plainsmen pitcher was fielded, but thrown away trying to force Hall at third base.

Josie Copeland had an RBI single, Candah singled in two and Brooke Rutherford hit a three-run homer to center in the sixth to give Northwest a 7-6 lead.

Alexis Lusk’s two-out single in the seventh for Monterey (27-6-2) sent the game to extra innings.

Candahl had three hits and a walk in four at bats for the Texans. Eight different Northwest players scored.

Tatiana Trotter paced Monterey going two-for-three with a two-run homer in the third, three RBI and two runs scored.

Game 2 is set for 7:30 p.m. on Friday at ACU.

Abilene Cooper 8, Aledo 6

Abilene Cooper scored three times in the bottom of the fifth to retake the lead then held off Aledo in Game 1 of their Class 5A Region I semifinal series at Stephenville High School.

Aledo (25-7) tied the game with four runs in the top of the third. The big blow was a two-out, three-run home run to center by Presley Hull. Hull also doubled going two-for-three with three RBI and three runs scored.

Hull scored on a wild pitch in the top of the fifth to give the Bearcats a 5-4 lead, but Cooper (27-8) rallied.

Jayden Falcon ripped a bases-loaded single to left to score two and give the Cougars a 7-5 lead.

Shortstop Angelic Gonzalez went two-for-two with a walk and three RBI for Cooper.

Game 2 of the series is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Friday back at Stephenville HS with Game 3, if necessary, following Game 2.

West Rusk 3, Grandview 2

Amber Cothran drove in two with a ground single up the middle in the bottom of the seventh to even their Class 3A Region II semifinal series with Grandview at one game a piece.

Grandview (36-6) scored single runs in the first and third innings. A two-out single by Faith Goodgion drove in Morgan Holliday in the first and London Cooper’s single in the third plated Jada Hudson.

A Piper Morton single in the third for West Rusk (23-5) drove in Stormie Leujune, who reached on an error, to cut the Zebras’ lead to 2-1.

Grandview won Game 1 on Wednesday as Goodgion singled, walked twice and scored two runs for the Zebras.

Grandview’s Caydin Blackmon scattered four hits while striking out 15 and not walking a batter on the mound. Her only blemish was a two-run home run by West Rusk’s Amber Cothran in the top of the sixth.

Blackmon struck out nine in the Game 2 loss.

Game 3 is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday at Rockwall-Heath High School.