Baseball/Softball recap: MLB prospect, Keller run by Eaton to open quarterfinal series

Keller beat Eaton 9-4 on Thursday to open their three-game regional quarterfinal series at Guyer. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth

BASEBALL

Keller 9, Haslet Eaton 4

USC signee Eric Hammond allowed one run on six hits and struck out eight as the Indians took down their District 4-6A opponent Eaton in Game 1 of their Class 6A Region 1 quarterfinal series Thursday night at Denton Guyer High School.

Game 2 will be at Guyer at 6 p.m. on Friday.

Keller’s Robert Cranz and Eaton’s Xavier Casserilla are the projected Game 2 starters.

The Indians, winners of District 4-6A, scored in the top of the first inning when Aidan Connors reached base on a one-out error. He advanced to second on a balk and came around to score on an RBI single to left from Clayton Thomas.

Eaton, the No. 4 playoff seed, got four hits off Hammond in the first inning, but catcher Whit Thoms threw out a runner trying to steal second. The Eagles still managed to load the bases, but Hammond picked up a big strikeout to get out of the jam.

Hammond would go six innings and throw 96 pitches.

Eaton starter Mason Kosowick kept the Eagles in it, forcing a bases-loaded ground out in the top of the second and then picking up a strikeout of his own to close out the third.

Keller increased the lead to 2-0 when nine-hole hitter Griffin Barton singled to right field to drive in a run. Two batters later, Connors sent a pitch to center for an RBI sac fly. Eaton catcher Jonah George ripped a pitch to left for an RBI to pull the Eagles within 3-1 in the bottom of the fourth inning.

The Indians opened up the game with back-to-back three-run innings in the sixth and seventh. Connors doubled down the first-base line for an RBI and Keller plated two more on another Eaton error.

Gray Rowlett’s RBI single and Mike Dattalo’s two RBIs in the seventh made it 9-1.

Nolan Bushko singled in a pair of runs for Eaton in the bottom of the seventh and scored on an RBI from Casserilla.

SOFTBALL

Prosper 3, Fort Worth Boswell 0

Elissa Griffin tossed a three-hit shutout as Prosper swept its Class 6A Region I series with Fort Worth Boswell.

It will be the first time in 17 seasons for Prosper (29-3-1) to reach a regional final.

The Eagles got home runs from Elizabeth Moffitt, with one out in the first inning, and Sydney Lewis, a two-run shot in the fourth.

Griffin struck out seven and walked three, all three coming to Boswell’s Emma Robertson.

Boswell (28-6) was led by Hailey Evans who had two of the Pioneers’ three hits in four trips to the plate. Evans doubled to lead off the sixth and Boswell loaded the bases with a one-out walk to Robertson and Kaylee Sallee who reached on an error, but a fly out and strikeout ended the threat.

Abilene Cooper 8, Aledo 6

Abilene Cooper scored three times in the bottom of the fifth to retake the lead then held off Aledo in Game 1 of their Class 5A Region I semifinal series at Stephenville High School.

Aledo (25-7) tied the game with four runs in the top of the third. The big blow was a two-out, three-run home run to center by Presley Hull. Hull also doubled going two-for-three with three RBI and three runs scored.

Hull scored on a wild pitch in the top of the fifth to give the Bearcats a 5-4 lead, but Cooper (27-8) rallied.

Jayden Falcon ripped a bases-loaded single to left to score two and give the Cougars a 7-5 lead.

Shortstop Angelic Gonzalez went two-for-two with a walk and three RBI for Cooper.

Game 2 of the series is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Friday back at Stephenville HS with Game 3, if necessary, following Game 2.

West Rusk 3, Grandview 2

Amber Cothran drove in two with a ground single up the middle in the bottom of the seventh to even their Class 3A Region II semifinal series with Grandview at one game a piece.

Grandview (36-6) scored single runs in the first and third innings. A two-out single by Faith Goodgion drove in Morgan Holliday in the first and London Cooper’s single in the third plated Jada Hudson.

A Piper Morton single in the third for West Rusk (23-5) drove in Stormie Leujune, who reached on an error, to cut the Zebras’ lead to 2-1.

Grandview won Game 1 on Wednesday as Goodgion singled, walked twice and scored two runs for the Zebras.

Grandview’s Caydin Blackmon scattered four hits while striking out 15 and not walking a batter on the mound. Her only blemish was a two-run home run by West Rusk’s Amber Cothran in the top of the sixth.

Blackmon struck out nine in the Game 2 loss.

Game 3 is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday at Rockwall-Heath High School.