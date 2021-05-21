Keller’s all-time winningest softball pitcher will continue career after Grayson College

Keller’s Dylann Kaderka, a two-time UIL state champion, announced she’s continuing her softball career at Southern Arkansas. Kaderka is currently pitching at Grayson College in Denison, leading the Vikings to a historic season.

Not bad for a kid that wasn’t going to play college softball.

Kaderka decided on Grayson College and signed her letter of intent in June 2019, less than a week after playing her final high school game, which was a 6A state semifinal in Austin.

She appeared in 20 games with 12 starts and nine complete games in 2020 before COVID canceled the season. Now she’s having one of the best seasons in the country, at any level.

Kaderka is 27-2 this season in 34 appearances with 182 strikeouts in 164 innings pitched.

Grayson College is 44-5 and headed to the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) softball national tournament. The Vikings will play John A. Logan College in the opening round Tuesday in Yuma, Arizona.

The Vikings are the No. 4 seed out of 16 teams. They went 27-5 in conference play.

The Vikings beat North Central Texas College 5-3 to win the Region 5 North Softball Tournament. Kaderka pitched all seven innings allowing three runs on five hits and striking out seven.

Kaderka has been named national pitcher of the week four times this season and was named first-team all-conference. She leads the nation in wins and is second in ERA and strikeouts.

During her time with the Keller Indians, Kaderka was a three-year starter and finished with the most wins in program history. She went 81-10 with 331 strikeouts. She’s tied for second all-time with 104 games pitched and third with 560 innings. Kaderka went 25-2 as a senior with a 1.58 ERA and 135 strikeouts in 172 2/3 innings.

She went to the state tournament three times, two as a starter with two titles.

Kaderka was named Star-Telegram all-area player of the year three times. She won 30 games as a sophomore.