Baseball recap: Prosper forces Game 3 with Martin, Birdville, Legacy, Timberview sweep area round

Prosper 4, Arlington Martin 3

Prosper scored twice in the top of the fourth inning to take a two-run lead then held off Arlington Martin, 4-3, on Friday night to even their Class 6A area-round playoff series at a game a piece.

The teams will play a deciding Game 3 at 1 p.m. on Saturday back at Hurst L.D. Bell High School.

Martin (23-7-2) played from behind all night. After Proper scored single runs on RBI doubles by Cameron Harpole in the first and Chase Pendley in the second, Martin pulled even in the third.

Logan Myers singled with the bases loaded scoring Cade Weihrich and Luke Spencer. The Warriors had four singles and a hit batter in the inning, but came away with just two runs.

Prosper (26-11) answered immediately when Jackson Juvera lined a triple to right-center to lead off the fourth and scored on a sharp single by Blake McEwan. Pendley tripled in McEwan to give the Eagles a 4-2 lead.

Myers’ sacrifice fly to deep left in the fifth drove in Spencer, who had singled to lead off the inning, which cut the lead to 4-3. The Warriors got a pair of two-out singles in the last of the seventh by Myers and Zach Hudspeth, but a fly out to right ended the game.

Mansfield Legacy 2, Azle 0

Mansfield Legacy took Game 2 of their Class 5A area-round series to sweep Azle on Friday night at Justin Northwest High School.

Legacy (24-10), which won 5-3 on Thursday, scored single runs in the fifth and sixth innings.

A two-out single by Raef Wright was followed by an RBI triple by Dylan Schlaegel in the fifth. Griffin Binkley singled with one out in the sixth, stole second and came home on a lined single to left by Hayden Guerin.

Kayden Voelkel pitched the first six innings for the Broncos scattering three hits with one walk and nine strikeouts. Binkley struck out the side in the seventh.

Azle’s season ends at 17-10-3.

Birdville 6, Burleson Centennial 5 (Birdville sweep)

Mansfield Timberview 2, Granbury 1 (Timberview sweep)