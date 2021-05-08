High School Sports

Fort Worth track star, USC signee adds to her gold medal mantle at UIL 5A state meet

AUSTIN

Fort Worth Trimble Tech senior Kenondra Davis capped off her high school track career with gold medals in the 100 meter and 200 meter dash during the Class 5A UIL state championships Friday at Mike A. Myers Stadium.

Davis picked up her fourth and fifth career medals at state. She has won four state championships with two coming during her freshman season.

She will continue her career at Southern Cal.

Davis finished off her career with a 23.11 in the 200 meter dash, beating out Mansfield Legacy’s Christine Mallard (23.92). Mallard, a junior, captured her first career state medal.

Davis was able to beat third place, Madison Jeffries (Frisco Reedy) by more than a second, however, the 100 meter dash was a tighter race. Davis won it in 11.27 with all nine runners coming within less than a second.

Pflugerville Weiss senior Michaela Francois came in second at 11.62.

Mallard came in sixth place in the 100.

