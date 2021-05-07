High School Sports
Dallas-Fort Worth area high school golfers qualified at the UIL girls state tournament
GIRLS GOLF STATE TOURNAMENT
|Date
|Conference
|Site
|Course Pro
|Tee Times
|May 10-11
|6A
|Legacy Hills Golf Club, Georgetown
|Josh Lockhart
|6A Tee Times
|May 10-11
|5A
|White Wing Golf Club, Georgetown
|Josh Lockhart
|5A Tee Times
|May 10-11
|4A
|Plum Creek Golf Course, Kyle
|Ken Holubec
|4A Tee Times
|May 10-11
|3A
|ShadowGlen Golf Club, Manor
|Kirk Lohmann
|3A Tee Times
|May 10-11
|2A
|Legends Golf Course, Kingsland
|Ronna Wilson
|2A Tee Times
|May 10-11
|1A
|Lighthouse Country Club, Kingsland
|Doug Fipps
|1A Tee Times
STATE QUALIFIERS
CLASS 6A
Plano East: Meagan Winans
Coppell: Rylie Allison, Lauren Rios, Mia Gaboriau, Jamie Welsh, Chelsea Romas
Southlake Carroll: Emma Costa, Ashley Kim, Morgan Becker, Chiara Brambilla, MaKayla Tyrrell
Mansfield: Addison Furtick, Corrina Harros, Abby Hirtzel, Lauren Madson, Madison Le
McKinney Boyd: Emma Thompson
Hebron: Samantha Straight, Gracie Tribolet, Morgan Horrell, Estelle Seon, Symran Shah
CLASS 5A
Midlothian: Tiffany Cao
Saginaw: Malisone Chanthapanya
Frisco Lebanon Trail: Esther Santos, Addison Ko, Madison Phung, Ryan Ko, Summer Lee
Burleson Centennial: Amy Moon
Aledo: Ava Foreman, Sanaa Lemen, Mallory Miller, Ella Fisher, Aly Saunders
Granbury: Mason Lewis
Sulphur Springs: Mariam Tran
Highland Park: Tatum Thomason, Allison McCain, Sarah Rogers, Landry Saylor, Sophie Biediger
Frisco Liberty: Erica Kim, Lizzy Stone, Ashley Zhang, Maya Jain, Raeleigh Davidson
Justin Northwest: Sadie Poe, Libby Hall, Avree Fields, Jacee Fields
CLASS 4A
Carrollton Ranchview: Bohyun Park
Midlothian Heritage: Brynlea Caldwell, Cate Swize, Trinity Conard, Maddie Sanders, Kodi Nolen
Argyle: Lauren Justice, Madelyn Diomede, Madison Wert, Claire Jensen, Katie Garner
Melissa: Alex Lozano, Jami Foster, Lindsay Bauslaugh, Sydney Norton, Allie Norton
Caddo Mills: Brooke Woolridge
CLASS 3A
Pottsboro: Allie Reily
Peaster: Payton Hall
Howe: Grace Brennan, Brooke Robinson, Reagan Troxell, Katie Grogan, Kriston Harris
Callisburg: Meg Morris, Gabby Bitsche, Libby Wells, Libety Ballard, Sasha Barletta
