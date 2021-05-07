High School Sports

Dallas-Fort Worth area high school golfers qualified at the UIL girls state tournament

GIRLS GOLF STATE TOURNAMENT

DateConferenceSiteCourse ProTee Times
May 10-116ALegacy Hills Golf Club, GeorgetownJosh Lockhart6A Tee Times
May 10-115AWhite Wing Golf Club, GeorgetownJosh Lockhart5A Tee Times
May 10-114APlum Creek Golf Course, Kyle Ken Holubec4A Tee Times
May 10-113AShadowGlen Golf Club, ManorKirk Lohmann3A Tee Times
May 10-112ALegends Golf Course, KingslandRonna Wilson2A Tee Times
May 10-111ALighthouse Country Club, KingslandDoug Fipps1A Tee Times

STATE QUALIFIERS

CLASS 6A

Plano East: Meagan Winans

Coppell: Rylie Allison, Lauren Rios, Mia Gaboriau, Jamie Welsh, Chelsea Romas

Southlake Carroll: Emma Costa, Ashley Kim, Morgan Becker, Chiara Brambilla, MaKayla Tyrrell

Mansfield: Addison Furtick, Corrina Harros, Abby Hirtzel, Lauren Madson, Madison Le

McKinney Boyd: Emma Thompson

Hebron: Samantha Straight, Gracie Tribolet, Morgan Horrell, Estelle Seon, Symran Shah

CLASS 5A

Midlothian: Tiffany Cao

Saginaw: Malisone Chanthapanya

Frisco Lebanon Trail: Esther Santos, Addison Ko, Madison Phung, Ryan Ko, Summer Lee

Burleson Centennial: Amy Moon

Aledo: Ava Foreman, Sanaa Lemen, Mallory Miller, Ella Fisher, Aly Saunders

Granbury: Mason Lewis

Sulphur Springs: Mariam Tran

Highland Park: Tatum Thomason, Allison McCain, Sarah Rogers, Landry Saylor, Sophie Biediger

Frisco Liberty: Erica Kim, Lizzy Stone, Ashley Zhang, Maya Jain, Raeleigh Davidson

Justin Northwest: Sadie Poe, Libby Hall, Avree Fields, Jacee Fields

CLASS 4A

Carrollton Ranchview: Bohyun Park

Midlothian Heritage: Brynlea Caldwell, Cate Swize, Trinity Conard, Maddie Sanders, Kodi Nolen

Argyle: Lauren Justice, Madelyn Diomede, Madison Wert, Claire Jensen, Katie Garner

Melissa: Alex Lozano, Jami Foster, Lindsay Bauslaugh, Sydney Norton, Allie Norton

Caddo Mills: Brooke Woolridge

CLASS 3A

Pottsboro: Allie Reily

Peaster: Payton Hall

Howe: Grace Brennan, Brooke Robinson, Reagan Troxell, Katie Grogan, Kriston Harris

Callisburg: Meg Morris, Gabby Bitsche, Libby Wells, Libety Ballard, Sasha Barletta

Related stories from Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Profile Image of Brian Gosset
Brian Gosset
Born and raised in Hawaii, Brian Gosset graduated from Northern Arizona University with a degree in journalism before coming to Texas in 2014. He’s covered high school sports — yes, pretty much every high school sport — for the Star-Telegram ever since.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service