Vote for Dallas-Fort Worth area high school boys track athlete of the week

Voting ends on Wednesday.

You may vote more than once.

Vote for DFW boys track athlete of the week
Evan Stewart, Frisco Liberty
Kendrick Smallwood, Mesquite Poteet
Tate Barr, Lovejoy
Michael Sturdivant, Marcus
Alfredo Reina Corona, Haltom
TJ Caldwell, Byron Nelson
Cullen Mccaleb, Dallas Lakehill
Ashton Turner, Crowley
Profile Image of Brian Gosset
Brian Gosset
Born and raised in Hawaii, Brian Gosset graduated from Northern Arizona University with a degree in journalism before coming to Texas in 2014. He’s covered high school sports — yes, pretty much every high school sport — for the Star-Telegram ever since.
