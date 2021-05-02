Baseball recap: Boswell clinches district title, Weatherford playoff bound behind no-hitter, Joshua falls in seeding game

Boswell 5, LD Bell 4

Brady Miller’s RBI single in the bottom of the eighth gave the Pioneers the walk-off victory over the Blue Raiders Friday night and helped clinched the program’s first baseball district title since 2013.

Boswell goes to the playoffs for the first time in five years and will play Eaton in bi district.

The Pioneers were in control for the most of the game leading 4-0 through five innings. Tristan Tenorio had a lead-off single in the bottom of the first and scored on a Coleton Sedberry ground out. Boswell extended the lead with three runs in fourth highlighted by an RBI triple from Wyatt Fielding.

But Bell, which forced a district championship game by beating Boswell earlier in the week, forced extras with three runs in the sixth and one in the seventh. In three consecutive batters, Bell got an RBI single from Will Podsednik, double from Cameron Harvath and two-run double from Anthony Rios.

Down to its final batter in the seventh, Bell tied it at 4 on a passed ball. Boswell had a chance to win it in the seventh, but Bell threw out the game-winner at home for the final out.

Sedberry led off the eighth with a single and advanced to third two batters later on an error.

Bell, runner up in 3-6A, will get Byron Nelson in the playoffs.

Weatherford 5, Chisholm Trail 0

On senior night, the final regular season game and needing a win to clinch a playoff berth, TCU signee Landon Ellington threw a no-hitter and the Roos defeated the Rangers Friday night.

Weatherford heads to the playoffs to take on Keller in bi district.

Ellington was a walk and hit batter away from a perfect game. He struck out 10 and threw 96 pitches.

Dawson Nelson gave the Roos a 1-0 lead in the first with an RBI double. Ellington led off the fourth and scored on a sac fly from Luke Bagwell in the fourth. Trace Holcomb’s two-run single in the fifth made it 4-0.

Kaben Skold singled in Max Adair in the sixth. Ellington hit a batter in the sixth, but the Roos got a double play on the next batter. He struck out the side in the seventh.

Corsicana 9, Joshua 4

The Owls secured a district championship in 14-5A, but fell short to the Tigers in a first-place seeding game Saturday at Waxahachie. Joshua will open the playoffs with Royse City.

Joshua jumped to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning on RBI singles from Cree Tassin and Blaine Marek, but the Tigers answered with four runs a half inning later.

Corsicana grew the lead to 7-2 in the fourth.

Joshua got within 7-4 in the fifth with back-to-back RBIs from Lane Snow and Dylan Darnall. Joshua forced the seeding game a day earlier with a 3-2 win over Midlothian on Friday.