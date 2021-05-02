Softball recap: Brewer walks off in extras, Trinity/Heights advance, Burleson completes sweep

Brewer 2, Richland 1

Sydney Carithers singled to center in the bottom of the eighth inning and drove in the game-winning run as the Bears got the walk-off win over the Royals in Game 3 of their 5A bi-district series Saturday at Lake Dallas. Brewer won Game 1, 4-3. Richland won Game 2, 12-2.

Brewer advances to the area round to play FW Arlington Heights, which beat Crowley in a three-game set. It’s the Bears’ first playoff appearance since 2016 and first series win since 2015.

It was a freshmen battle in the circle with Brewer’s Karlie Landrum and Richland’s Jacey Lees. Lees had a no-hitter going through six until Brewer got a single with one out in the seventh.

The Bears took a 1-0 lead in the fifth. Landrum led off the frame by reaching on an error. Two batters later and Brewer scored first on an RBI single from Blair Shipman.

Landrum got into a jam a half inning later when Richland loaded the bases with no outs. After a fielder’s choice, Lees’ RBI ground out tied the game at 1-1. The Royals loaded the bases again, but Landrum got a pop fly to third to end the threat. Kaymie Chandler had a lead-off single in the eighth for Brewer and went to second on a sac bunt by Kaylee Ramirez. She would come around and beat the throw home on Carithers’ game-winner.

Euless Trinity 7, Keller 5

The Trojans jumped out to a 4-0 lead and then held off the Indians to win Game 3 of their 6A bi-district series on Saturday at Justin Northwest.

Trinity advances to the area round to play Abilene in a single-game playoff 1 p.m. Friday at Weatherford.

Trinity won Game 1, 7-4. Keller won Game 2, 11-1.

The first two Trojans reached base in the top of the first inning and starting pitcher Mackenzie Lucio hit a single to right field to drive in both for a 2-0 lead. Trinity made it four straight singles to open the game and Giselle Baumbach’s RBI ground out extended the lead to 3-0 after one.

Trinity added to the lead in the second when Piper Hankins (Lamar) singled in a run.

Keller cut the deficit to 4-3 with three runs in the bottom of the third. Mel Weingast led off with a single and went to second on a Dori Brown bunt. Weingast scored the next batter on an RBI single from Jorey Hood. Lindsey Smith ripped a 2-2 pitch to right to drive in Hood and Ashley Breeding to make it a one-run game.

Trinity would get two back a half inning later on Hankins’ RBI sac fly and an RBI single from Lucio.

Brown singled in Jenna Carter to make it 6-4 in the bottom of the fourth.

Chloe Calhoun drove in an insurance run for Trinity in the seventh. Lucio got the win for the Trojans going the distance while striking out eight. Weingast struck out 10 in 5 2/3 innings for the Indians.

FW Arlington Heights 10, Crowley 7

Jordan Taylor drove in three runs and six different players registered an RBI as the Yellow Jackets finished off the Eagles in Game 3 of their 5A bi-district series Saturday at Cleburne.

Crowley won Game 1, 5-2. Heights won Game 2, 21-13. Heights will face Brewer in area.

Heights jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning with an RBI double from Jessa McDonald and RBI single from Maggie Robertson. The Jackets extended it to 4-0 in the second.

Crowley got one in the second and two in the third sparked by Allie Jeter’s RBI triple to bring home Kennedy Durham to cut the lead to 4-3.

Robertson’s single in the fourth helped extend Heights’ lead to 6-3. Taylor put the game away in the top of the seventh with a bases-clearing double to center field.

Burleson 11, FW North Side 0 (5 innings)

Brailey Wasik threw a two-hit shutout and struck out nine, and six players drove in a run as the Elks completed the sweep over the Steers in their 5A bi-district series Saturday in Cleburne.

Burleson advances to area to play Northwest, which beat Azle in a three-game series.

Wasik went 3 for 4 with a pair of RBI. Madalyn Shaw went 3 for 3 with one RBI.

Burleson won Game 1, 25-7 in five innings. Wasik and Audrey Schneidmiller each had three RBIs.