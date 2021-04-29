Keller Fossil Ridge coach and teacher dies after courageous battle with colon cancer

Keller Fossil Ridge teacher and coach Adam Webb died on Monday after a lengthy battle with colon cancer. He was 47.

Webb, who coached soccer and volleyball was diagnosed in October 2017. At that time, the doctors gave him two to three months to live. He would battle it for 3 1/2 years.

It is with a heavy heart that we share with you that Adam Webb, our beloved Spanish teacher and girls soccer coach, has passed away.



Counselors are available on campus or via zoom to support our students and staff. If you need assistance please contact us at (817) 744-1700. pic.twitter.com/rpNmj89aN6 — Fossil Ridge High School (@FossilRidgeKISD) April 27, 2021

“Coach Webb was an inspiration for every student in his classes, players on the field, teachers, and coaches at Fossil Ridge,” said Keller ISD athletic director Eric Persyn. “He showed up every day with a positive attitude, energetic, mentally tough, and a heart to help kids become better academically, athletically, and individually no matter how he was feeling.”

In May 2019, 18 months after his diagnosis, he and his family were awarded a dream all-expense paid trip to Boston by the Jack and Jill Late Stage Cancer Foundation with help from Spirit Airlines.

He was nominated by his brother-in-law.

“It’s kind of going back home,” said Webb that day. He grew up in New Hampshire. “My kids are all Red Sox fans, and it’s something we’ve wanted to do for a long time.”

Webb, who had been coaching and teaching for the past 17 years, nine at Fossil Ridge, was surprised at the high school while teaching his Spanish class by members from the foundation and Spirit, along with his wife Casaundra and their five kids, Chasia, Samantha, Mercedes, Rockwell and Allyson.

“He is a great coach, teacher, and even better person with a heart for kids,” Persyn said. “We lost an outstanding man who will be missed dearly.”

Fossil Ridge coach Adam Webb being surprised with a trip to Boston. Brian Gosset bgosset@star-telegram.com

Fossil Ridge coach Adam Webb being surprised with a trip to Boston from members of Spirit Airlines. Brian Gosset bgosset@star-telegram.com