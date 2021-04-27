High School Sports
Fort Worth-area HS soccer players selected to all-state team, coaches of the year
The Texas Association of Soccer Coaches released its all-state and all-region selections for the 2021 high school soccer season.
Check out the Fort Worth-area boys and girls soccer players that were selected plus coaches of the year:
CLASS 6A
BOYS
Region 1
Goalkeeper
Evan Bribiesca, Keller, Second Team All State
Jose Romero, Grand Prairie, Second Team All Region
Defender
Abelardo Garcia, Grand Prairie, First Team All Region
Caleb Watson, Keller Central, First Team All Region
Daniel Pacheco, Arlington Sam Houston, Second Team All Region
Eric Segura, Arlington Bowie, Second Team All Region
David Ngouambeu, Byron Nelson, Honorable Mention All Region
Midfielder
Bryce Boneau, Keller, First Team All State
Jack Meyer, Southlake Carroll, First Team All Region
Andrew Sanchez, Keller, Second Team All Region
Michael Grimm, Southlake Carroll, Second Team All Region
Forward
Pato Sanchez, Southlake Carroll, First Team All Region
Conner Lisenbee, Keller, First Team All Region
Crispin Bilolo, Keller Central, Second Team All Region
Valentin Ruiz, Grand Prairie, Honorable Mention All Region
Region 2
Goalkeeper
Dylan Frazier, Duncanville, First Team All Region
Sam Bair, Mansfield Lake Ridge, Second Team All Region
Defender
Alex Delgado, Duncanville, Honorable Mention All State
Bakari Burgess, Mansfield, Honorable Mention All Region
Midfielder
Jonathan Martinez, Duncanville, First Team All Region
Chase Turcotte, Mansfield Lake Ridge, First Team All Region
Donovan Hawkins, Mansfield Lake Ridge, Honorable Mention All Region
Matthew Clark, Mansfield, Honorable Mention All Region
Forward
Alejandro Rojas, Duncanville, First Team All State
Jackson Turley, Mansfield Lake Ridge, Second Team All State
Kyle Babina, Mansfield, First Team All Region
Landon Gilmore, Waxahachie, Second Team All Region
GIRLS
Region 1
Goalkeeper
Sydney Fuller, Keller, First Team All Region
Damaris Deschaine, Paschal, Second Team All Region
Amia Harris, Eaton, Second Team All Region
Defender
Abigail McGuire, Eaton, First Team All Region
Raegan Sharer, Byron Nelson, First Team All Region
Anna Smith, Keller, Second Team All Region
Rylie Theodore, LD Bell, Second Team All Region
Midfielder
Cassidy Bell, Byron Nelson, First Team All Region
Alexis Miller, Eaton, Second Team All Region
Rylee Rives, Arlington Martin, Second Team All Region
Kaelyn Riley, Southlake Carroll, Second Team All Region
Bailey Brewer, LD Bell, Honorable Mention All Region
Forward
Hanna Khan, Southlake Carroll, First Team All Region
Albertha Matafadi, LD Bell, Second Team All Region
Kathryn Burnell, Keller, Honorable Mention All Region
Ava Crimmings, Byron Nelson, Honorable Mention All Region
Region 2
Goalkeeper
Liv Epps, Waxahachie, First Team All Region
Defender
Amiyah Careter, Waxahachie, Second Team All Region
Midfielder
Camryn Lancaster, Mansfield Lake Ridge, First Team All Region
Jaylin Andrews, Mansfield, Second Team All Region
Alexis Villarreal, Mansfield Lake Ridge, Honorable Mention All Region
Forward
Alicia Riggins, Mansfield Lake Ridge, Second Team All Region
Addy Welch, Mansfield, Second Team All Region
Angel Garfias, Waxahachie, Honorable Mention All Region
CLASS 5A
BOYS
Region 1
Goalkeeper
Connor Wachtel, Grapevine, Second Team All State
Arturo Chavez, Crowley, First Team All Region
Defender
Lohan Galais, Colleyville Heritage, Second Team All State
Geovanie Hernandez, Crowley, Second Team All Region
Aldo Vera, Mansfield Legacy, Second Team All Region
Elyzhia Rubio, Mansfield Timberview, Honorable Mention All Region
Dylan Massingill, Burleson, Honorable Mention All Region
Midfielder
Daniel Osori, Colleyville Heritage, First Team All State
Seldin Korkutovic, Mansfield Legacy, Second Team All State
Evan Bremauntz, Colleyville Heritage, First Team All Region
Clay Murador, Aledo, Second Team All Region
Carson Gajewski, Grapevine, Second Team All Region
Dylan Dobransky, Aledo, Honorable Mention All Region
Forward
Aidan Shimmick, Colleyville Heritage, First Team All State
Caleb Yauger, Burleson, First Team All Region
Leo Londe, Grapevine, Second Team All Region
Grant Isbell, Grapevine, Second Team All Region
Jacob Stillings, Mansfield Legacy, Second Team All Region
Angel Loera, Crowley, Honorable Mention All Region
Region 2
Goalkeeper
Mario Miranda, Joshua, Second Team All Region
Defender
Ryan Tate, Midlothian, First Team All Region
Deaven Connelly, Joshua, Second Team All Region
Midfielder
Nathan Wagner, Midlothian, Second Team All State
Juan Martinez, Midlothian, Second Team All Region
Forward
Griffin Gayler, Joshua, First Team All Region
Aidan Williams, Midlothian, Second Team All Region
GIRLS
Region 1
Goalkeeper
Emma Davis, Aledo, Second Team All State
Defender
Kayla Smith, Burleson Centennial, First Team All State
Samantha Lumpkin, Grapevine, Second Team All State
Tori Fuller, Birdville, Honorable Mention All State
Justine Pfeiffer, Colleyville Heritage, First Team All Region
Brooke Boyer, Burleson Centennial, First Team All Region
Grace Ornelas, Aledo, First Team All Region
Tatum McCasland, Birdville, Second Team All Region
Olivia Nivens, Burleson, Second Team All Region
Midfielder
Kasten Merrill, Grapevine, First Team All State
Karalie Morrison, Colleyville Heritage, Second Team All State
Sarah Tate, Burleson Centennial, Honorable Mention All State
Alex Whitcraft, Colleyville Heritage, First Team All Region
Jordan Walker, Burleson, Second Team All Region
Lexi Beck, Crowley, Second Team All Region
Forward
Theresa McCullough, Grapevine, First Team All State
Brooke Mullins, Burleson Centennial, Second Team All State
Ashlyn Laughley, Aledo, Honorable Mention All State
Allie Love, Colleyville Heritage, First Team All Region
Kyleigh Rhodes, Grapevine, First Team All Region
Maycie Massingill, Burleson, Second Team All Region
Caroline Burrow, Birdville, Second Team All Region
Mikayla Trevino, Birdville, Honorable Mention All Region
Region 2
Goalkeeper
Landry Combs, Midlothian, Honorable Mention All State
Defender
Emma Best, Midlothian, Honorable Mention All State
Midfielder
Mariah Griffin, Midlothian, Honorable Mention All Region
CLASS 4A
BOYS
Region 1
Goalkeeper
Donovan Delgado, Castleberry, First Team All State
Miguel Hidalgo, Mineral Wells, Second Team All State
Gavin Pocasangre, Alvarado, First Team All Region
Defender
Jonathan Lopez, Diamond Hill-Jarvis, First Team All State
Luis Bejar, Castleberry, Second Team All State
Cristian Narvaez, Minerall Wells, Honorable Mention All State
Brock Smalley, Midlothian Heritage, First Team All Region
Elijah Arevalo, Waxahachie Life, Second Team All Region
Isaiah Soto, Alvarado, Second Team All Region
Midfielder
Edward Zuniga, Diamond Hill-Jarvis, First Team All State
Jesse Salas, Castleberry, Second Team All State
Diego Andrade, Minerall Wells, Honorable Mention All State
Connor Webster, Argyle, First Team All Region
Elliot Moore, Midlothian Heritage, First Team All Region
Noah May, Midlothian Heritage, Second Team All Region
Alan Guerrero, Alvarado, Honorable Mention All Region
Forward
Ricardo Gonzalez, Diamond Hill-Jarvis, First Team All State
Diego Rivera, Castleberry, Second Team All State
Luis Jaimes, Diamond Hill-Jarvis, Honorable Mention All State
Calvin Duggins, Midlothian Heritage, First Team All Region
Marvin Renteria, Mineral Wells, First Team All Region
Kyle Banar, Argyle, Second Team All Region
GIRLS
Region 1
Goalkeeper
Caydence Johnson, Benbrook, First Team All Region
Defender
Joely Godfrey, Midlothian Heritage, First Team All State
Ella Atkins, Argyle, Second Team All State
Andria Harris, Alvarado, Second Team All Region
Brinkley Williams, Alvarado, Second Team All Region
Emily Guzman, Mineral Wells, Second Team All Region
Midfielder
Brynn Pollock, Midlothian Heritage, First Team All State
Emma Sheehan, Argyle, Second Team All State
Kennedi Banar, Argyle, Honorable Mention All State
Chloe Cox, Benbrook, Second Team All Region
Evan Stevens, Alvarado, Honorable Mention All Region
Raegan Dash, Benbrook, Honorable Mention All Region
Forward
Rachel Allen, Midlothian Heritage, First Team All State
Logan Berumen, Midlothian Heritage, Second Team All State
Rebecca O’Neal, Argyle, Honorable Mention All State
Whitney Thomas, Benbrook, First Team All Region
Alayna Gutierrez, Mineral Wells, Second Team All Region
Trinity Ivy, Alvarado, Second Team All Region
COACH OF THE YEAR
BOYS
Chris Padilla, Southlake Carroll (assistant of the year), 6A Region 1
Fernando Arreguin, Duncanville (assistant of the year), 6A Region 2
Warren Cottle, Colleyville Heritage, 5A Region 1
Ryan Evans, Colleyville Heritage (assistant of the year), 5A Region 1
Kyle Reopelle, Diamond Hill-Jarvis, 4A Region 1
Bryce MacDougall, Castleberry (assistant of the year), 4A Region 1
GIRLS
Steven McBride, Grapevine, 5A Region 1
Derek Vierling, Aledo (assistant of the year), 5A Region 1
Gerald Slovacek, Midlothian Heritage, 4A Region 1
