Fort Worth-area HS soccer players selected to all-state team, coaches of the year

The Texas Association of Soccer Coaches released its all-state and all-region selections for the 2021 high school soccer season.

Check out the Fort Worth-area boys and girls soccer players that were selected plus coaches of the year:

CLASS 6A

BOYS

Region 1

Goalkeeper

Evan Bribiesca, Keller, Second Team All State

Jose Romero, Grand Prairie, Second Team All Region

Defender

Abelardo Garcia, Grand Prairie, First Team All Region

Caleb Watson, Keller Central, First Team All Region

Daniel Pacheco, Arlington Sam Houston, Second Team All Region

Eric Segura, Arlington Bowie, Second Team All Region

David Ngouambeu, Byron Nelson, Honorable Mention All Region

Midfielder

Bryce Boneau, Keller, First Team All State

Jack Meyer, Southlake Carroll, First Team All Region

Andrew Sanchez, Keller, Second Team All Region

Michael Grimm, Southlake Carroll, Second Team All Region

Forward

Pato Sanchez, Southlake Carroll, First Team All Region

Conner Lisenbee, Keller, First Team All Region

Crispin Bilolo, Keller Central, Second Team All Region

Valentin Ruiz, Grand Prairie, Honorable Mention All Region

Region 2

Goalkeeper

Dylan Frazier, Duncanville, First Team All Region

Sam Bair, Mansfield Lake Ridge, Second Team All Region

Defender

Alex Delgado, Duncanville, Honorable Mention All State

Bakari Burgess, Mansfield, Honorable Mention All Region

Midfielder

Jonathan Martinez, Duncanville, First Team All Region

Chase Turcotte, Mansfield Lake Ridge, First Team All Region

Donovan Hawkins, Mansfield Lake Ridge, Honorable Mention All Region

Matthew Clark, Mansfield, Honorable Mention All Region

Forward

Alejandro Rojas, Duncanville, First Team All State

Jackson Turley, Mansfield Lake Ridge, Second Team All State

Kyle Babina, Mansfield, First Team All Region

Landon Gilmore, Waxahachie, Second Team All Region

GIRLS

Region 1

Goalkeeper

Sydney Fuller, Keller, First Team All Region

Damaris Deschaine, Paschal, Second Team All Region

Amia Harris, Eaton, Second Team All Region

Defender

Abigail McGuire, Eaton, First Team All Region

Raegan Sharer, Byron Nelson, First Team All Region

Anna Smith, Keller, Second Team All Region

Rylie Theodore, LD Bell, Second Team All Region

Midfielder

Cassidy Bell, Byron Nelson, First Team All Region

Alexis Miller, Eaton, Second Team All Region

Rylee Rives, Arlington Martin, Second Team All Region

Kaelyn Riley, Southlake Carroll, Second Team All Region

Bailey Brewer, LD Bell, Honorable Mention All Region

Forward

Hanna Khan, Southlake Carroll, First Team All Region

Albertha Matafadi, LD Bell, Second Team All Region

Kathryn Burnell, Keller, Honorable Mention All Region

Ava Crimmings, Byron Nelson, Honorable Mention All Region

Region 2

Goalkeeper

Liv Epps, Waxahachie, First Team All Region

Defender

Amiyah Careter, Waxahachie, Second Team All Region

Midfielder

Camryn Lancaster, Mansfield Lake Ridge, First Team All Region

Jaylin Andrews, Mansfield, Second Team All Region

Alexis Villarreal, Mansfield Lake Ridge, Honorable Mention All Region

Forward

Alicia Riggins, Mansfield Lake Ridge, Second Team All Region

Addy Welch, Mansfield, Second Team All Region

Angel Garfias, Waxahachie, Honorable Mention All Region

CLASS 5A

BOYS

Region 1

Goalkeeper

Connor Wachtel, Grapevine, Second Team All State

Arturo Chavez, Crowley, First Team All Region

Defender

Lohan Galais, Colleyville Heritage, Second Team All State

Geovanie Hernandez, Crowley, Second Team All Region

Aldo Vera, Mansfield Legacy, Second Team All Region

Elyzhia Rubio, Mansfield Timberview, Honorable Mention All Region

Dylan Massingill, Burleson, Honorable Mention All Region

Midfielder

Daniel Osori, Colleyville Heritage, First Team All State

Seldin Korkutovic, Mansfield Legacy, Second Team All State

Evan Bremauntz, Colleyville Heritage, First Team All Region

Clay Murador, Aledo, Second Team All Region

Carson Gajewski, Grapevine, Second Team All Region

Dylan Dobransky, Aledo, Honorable Mention All Region

Forward

Aidan Shimmick, Colleyville Heritage, First Team All State

Caleb Yauger, Burleson, First Team All Region

Leo Londe, Grapevine, Second Team All Region

Grant Isbell, Grapevine, Second Team All Region

Jacob Stillings, Mansfield Legacy, Second Team All Region

Angel Loera, Crowley, Honorable Mention All Region

Region 2

Goalkeeper

Mario Miranda, Joshua, Second Team All Region

Defender

Ryan Tate, Midlothian, First Team All Region

Deaven Connelly, Joshua, Second Team All Region

Midfielder

Nathan Wagner, Midlothian, Second Team All State

Juan Martinez, Midlothian, Second Team All Region

Forward

Griffin Gayler, Joshua, First Team All Region

Aidan Williams, Midlothian, Second Team All Region

GIRLS

Region 1

Goalkeeper

Emma Davis, Aledo, Second Team All State

Defender

Kayla Smith, Burleson Centennial, First Team All State

Samantha Lumpkin, Grapevine, Second Team All State

Tori Fuller, Birdville, Honorable Mention All State

Justine Pfeiffer, Colleyville Heritage, First Team All Region

Brooke Boyer, Burleson Centennial, First Team All Region

Grace Ornelas, Aledo, First Team All Region

Tatum McCasland, Birdville, Second Team All Region

Olivia Nivens, Burleson, Second Team All Region

Midfielder

Kasten Merrill, Grapevine, First Team All State

Karalie Morrison, Colleyville Heritage, Second Team All State

Sarah Tate, Burleson Centennial, Honorable Mention All State

Alex Whitcraft, Colleyville Heritage, First Team All Region

Jordan Walker, Burleson, Second Team All Region

Lexi Beck, Crowley, Second Team All Region

Forward

Theresa McCullough, Grapevine, First Team All State

Brooke Mullins, Burleson Centennial, Second Team All State

Ashlyn Laughley, Aledo, Honorable Mention All State

Allie Love, Colleyville Heritage, First Team All Region

Kyleigh Rhodes, Grapevine, First Team All Region

Maycie Massingill, Burleson, Second Team All Region

Caroline Burrow, Birdville, Second Team All Region

Mikayla Trevino, Birdville, Honorable Mention All Region

Region 2

Goalkeeper

Landry Combs, Midlothian, Honorable Mention All State

Defender

Emma Best, Midlothian, Honorable Mention All State

Midfielder

Mariah Griffin, Midlothian, Honorable Mention All Region

CLASS 4A

BOYS

Region 1

Goalkeeper

Donovan Delgado, Castleberry, First Team All State

Miguel Hidalgo, Mineral Wells, Second Team All State

Gavin Pocasangre, Alvarado, First Team All Region

Defender

Jonathan Lopez, Diamond Hill-Jarvis, First Team All State

Luis Bejar, Castleberry, Second Team All State

Cristian Narvaez, Minerall Wells, Honorable Mention All State

Brock Smalley, Midlothian Heritage, First Team All Region

Elijah Arevalo, Waxahachie Life, Second Team All Region

Isaiah Soto, Alvarado, Second Team All Region

Midfielder

Edward Zuniga, Diamond Hill-Jarvis, First Team All State

Jesse Salas, Castleberry, Second Team All State

Diego Andrade, Minerall Wells, Honorable Mention All State

Connor Webster, Argyle, First Team All Region

Elliot Moore, Midlothian Heritage, First Team All Region

Noah May, Midlothian Heritage, Second Team All Region

Alan Guerrero, Alvarado, Honorable Mention All Region

Forward

Ricardo Gonzalez, Diamond Hill-Jarvis, First Team All State

Diego Rivera, Castleberry, Second Team All State

Luis Jaimes, Diamond Hill-Jarvis, Honorable Mention All State

Calvin Duggins, Midlothian Heritage, First Team All Region

Marvin Renteria, Mineral Wells, First Team All Region

Kyle Banar, Argyle, Second Team All Region

GIRLS

Region 1

Goalkeeper

Caydence Johnson, Benbrook, First Team All Region

Defender

Joely Godfrey, Midlothian Heritage, First Team All State

Ella Atkins, Argyle, Second Team All State

Andria Harris, Alvarado, Second Team All Region

Brinkley Williams, Alvarado, Second Team All Region

Emily Guzman, Mineral Wells, Second Team All Region

Midfielder

Brynn Pollock, Midlothian Heritage, First Team All State

Emma Sheehan, Argyle, Second Team All State

Kennedi Banar, Argyle, Honorable Mention All State

Chloe Cox, Benbrook, Second Team All Region

Evan Stevens, Alvarado, Honorable Mention All Region

Raegan Dash, Benbrook, Honorable Mention All Region

Forward

Rachel Allen, Midlothian Heritage, First Team All State

Logan Berumen, Midlothian Heritage, Second Team All State

Rebecca O’Neal, Argyle, Honorable Mention All State

Whitney Thomas, Benbrook, First Team All Region

Alayna Gutierrez, Mineral Wells, Second Team All Region

Trinity Ivy, Alvarado, Second Team All Region

COACH OF THE YEAR

BOYS

Chris Padilla, Southlake Carroll (assistant of the year), 6A Region 1

Fernando Arreguin, Duncanville (assistant of the year), 6A Region 2

Warren Cottle, Colleyville Heritage, 5A Region 1

Ryan Evans, Colleyville Heritage (assistant of the year), 5A Region 1

Kyle Reopelle, Diamond Hill-Jarvis, 4A Region 1

Bryce MacDougall, Castleberry (assistant of the year), 4A Region 1

GIRLS

Steven McBride, Grapevine, 5A Region 1

Derek Vierling, Aledo (assistant of the year), 5A Region 1

Gerald Slovacek, Midlothian Heritage, 4A Region 1