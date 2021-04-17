Rockwall-Heath falls short of Cinderella boys soccer season in 6A state championship

Rockwall-Heath didn’t win any of its final seven games during the regular season, but got hot in the playoffs winning six straight to make the UIL Class 6A boys soccer state championship game on Saturday.

It was the first time any Rockwall team had reached the state soccer final.

However, the Hawks’ Cinderella season came to a halt during a 2-0 loss to San Antonio LEE at Birkelbach Field. Heath finishes the year 15-9-5. LEE goes 28-1.

Heath allowed just two goals to a LEE team that came in averaging 3 1/2 during the postseason.

LEE got its first goal in the 15th minute when Henry Bowland completed a Julian Sanchez assist. Sanchez crossed a pass into the box and Bowland beat the keeper one-on-one from close range.

After the Volunteers took the 1-nil lead into intermission, they added their second goal in the 54th minute this time with Bowland getting in on the assist to Giovani Garcia. Bowland sent a free kick from 35 yards and Garcia capped off the play with a header that went past the Heath keeper and into the far post.

The Hawks finished with just four shots and three on goal from Sam Spencer, Gabriel Anguiano and Brock Bernard. LEE keeper Joey Batrouni made two saves. Bowland was voted MVP.

The Vols defense held Heath to just one shot in the first half.

LEE held the advantage in shots 6-4 while both teams attempted four corner kicks.