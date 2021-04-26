Burleson Centennial, Southlake Carroll make history at UIL state wrestling meet

Allen and Canyon Randall walked away from the UIL state wrestling meet with a dominating performances sweeping the boys and girls Class 6A and 5A team titles at the Berry Center in Cypress Friday and Saturday.

The Allen (6A) boys have won a state wrestling title in 12 consecutive seasons. The Eagles scored 169 points and beat out Arlington Martin’s 151. Martin finishes second for the fifth straight year.

The Randall (5A) boys also extended their championship streak to three straight years and it wasn’t even close. The Raiders scored 196.5 points. Burleson Centennial came in second with 81.5 points.

Allen and Randall girls made history with their first team titles.

Overall, 29 Fort Worth-area wrestlers earned a medal in 6A, 20 in 5A.

Burleson Centennial





While it was a two-team showing at the top, many wrestlers in the Fort Worth-area had strong meets. The Centennial boys and girls finished as 5A state runner-up.

Bringing 13 total wrestlers (6 boys, 7 girls), the Spartans scored 60 points in the girls race, 11 back of Randall and just a single point ahead of Amarillo Tascosa.

Junior Aubrey Yauger became the first wrestler in Centennial’s five-year program history to win a state title. She won the 128-pound weight class by pin fall against Frisco’s Belen Rios 64 seconds into the championship match on Friday.

Yauger finishes the year with a perfect 17-0 record. The Class 5A Region 2 champion pinned all three opponents against El Paso Jefferson’s Amy Delgado and Whitesboro’s Kira Phillips.

Centennial swept the regional meet and won a regional team title for the first time.

Senior Hank Meyer joined Yauger as the first boys wrestler to win a state title on Saturday. Meyer, who was voted 5A Region 2 most outstanding wrestler, beat Leander Glenn’s Bryce McLaren 13-5 in the final of the 160-pound weight class. Meyer pinned his first-round opponent then won his semifinal 11-7.

Eight from Centennial made the medal podium (Top 6) which also included freshman Xavier Rodela (third), senior Wesley Goleman (sixth), senior Brendon McCurry (fourth), senior Josh Yorek (fourth), senior Kenna Fabela (fifth) and sophomore Bailey Ford (fifth).

Southlake Carroll

Sophomore Bayley Trang won the 6A state championship in the 110-pound weight class to become the first girls wrestler to win a UIL title in program history.

Trang beat Katy Morton Ranch senior Brittany Cotter 7-5 in the final on Saturday to finish 25-2 on the season. She pinned her first two opponents.

Arlington Martin

The Warriors wrestling program had another strong showing at the state meet and came away with five state champions. They also had one third-place finisher and one sixth-place finisher.

Sophomore Shawn Ryncarz (113), sophomore Nasir Bailey (132), senior Donavan Whitted (145), senior Sincere Bailey (152) and senior Maxwell Soto (220) won the gold.

Nasir Bailey (22-0), Whitted (28-0) and Sincere Bailey (23-0) cap off perfect seasons.

Soto finishes 27-1 while Ryncarz goes 17-1. Senior Jaden Two Lance finished third in the 138-pound weight class. Junior Levi Banks finished sixth in the 170 weight class.

More Perfection

Three other Fort Worth-area wrestlers capped off undefeated seasons at the Class 5A meet on Friday.

Colleyville Heritage’s Evan Atchley finished his senior year with a 37-0 record in the 152 weight class. Atchley beat Midlothian’s Felix Saunders 10-2 in the final.

Atchley pinned his first opponent and edged out Randall’s Patrick Perea 8-6 in the semifinals.

Argyle senior Cullen Davee (18-0) won close victories in the semifinals and championship match to take home the gold in the 170-pound weight class. Midlothian senior Marshall Hodges (26-0) beat Leander Rouse’s Aiden Butler 3-2 in the final of the 285-pound weight class.