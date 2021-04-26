High School Sports

Vote for Dallas-Fort Worth area high school boys wrestler of the week from UIL state

Vote for Dallas Fort Worth area high school boys wrestler of the week.

Voting ends on Wednesday.

You may vote more than once.

Vote for DFW boys wrestler of the week
Braxton Brown, Allen
Donavan Whitted, Arlington Martin
Tagen Jamison, Plano West
John Richardson, Prosper
Kenneth Hendriksen, The Colony
Evan Atchley, Colleyville Heritage
Hank Meyer, Burleson Centennial
Cullen Davee, Argyle
Jakob Underwood, Lucas Lovejoy
Mason Ding, Carrollton Creekview
Marshall Hodges, Midlothian
Free Survey Maker
Related stories from Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Profile Image of Brian Gosset
Brian Gosset
Born and raised in Hawaii, Brian Gosset graduated from Northern Arizona University with a degree in journalism before coming to Texas in 2014. He’s covered high school sports — yes, pretty much every high school sport — for the Star-Telegram ever since.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service