Top teams, individuals at UIL Class 6A boys and girls state wrestling meet | Results
UIL wrestling state tournament results Saturday April 24, 2021 at the Berry Center in Cypress.
Top-6 individuals reach the medal podium.
CLASS 6A
BOYS
Team Results
1. Allen 169
2. Arlington Martin 151
3. Conroe Woodlands College Park 114.5
4. Klein 63
5. Prosper 53
6. Plano West 47
7. Austin Lake Travis 46
8. Schertz Clemens 42
9. Katy 41
10. Humble Kingwood 32
Weight Class
106
1. Joseph Liecheski, Fr., Allen
2. Ian Abdallah, Fr., El Paso Franklin
3. John Raymundo, Sr., Katy
4. Esai Deras, Sr., Katy Cinco Ranch
5. Juan Cantu, Soph., Houston Westside
6. Damian Aguilera, Jr., PSJA
113
1. Shawn Ryncarz, Soph., Arlington Martin
2. Anthony Marino, Soph., Conroe Woodlands College Park
3. Jose Salinas, Jr., Katy Seven Lakes
4. Joseph Davila, Sr., San Antonio Madison
5. Eamonn Jimenez, Jr., Killeen Ellison
6. Patrick Procopio, Sr., Timber Creek
120
1. Braxton Brown, Sr., Allen
2. Micah White, Sr., Humble Kingwood
3. Justin Rodriguez, Sr., El Paso Pebble Hills
4. Timothy McGuire, Soph., Klein
5. Xavior Harrell, Jr., Cypress Ranch
6. Joseph Richardson, Prosper
126
1. Kade Moore, Jr., Allen
2. Jackson Crandall, Sr., Katy
3. Trebor Moreno, Soph., El Paso Eastwood
4. Sean Conway, Sr., Austin Lake Travis
5. Roman DeLaCruz, Sr., Conroe Woodlands College Park
6. Ethan Huerta, Jr., San Antonio MacArthur
132
1. Nasir Bailey, Soph., Arlington Martin
2. Corey Camden, Jr., Conroe Woodlands College Park
3. Noah Gochberg, Sr., Austin Vandegrift
4. Ruben Calderon, Sr., Cypress Falls
5. Carson Laughery, Sr., Austin Lake Travis
6. Caden Garcia, Jr., Allen
138
1. Tagen Jamison, Sr., Plano West
2. Mason Woodward, Sr., Weatherford
3. Jaden Two Lance, Sr., Arlington Martin
4. Jakob Smith, Jr., Conroe Woodlands College Park
5. Cole Minnick Sr., Katy Tompkins
6. Joshua Moreno, Jr., Austin Bowie
145
1. Donavan Whitted, Sr., Arlington Martin
2. Roberto Bautista, Jr., Klein
3. Deshawn Cosby, Sr., Schertz Clemens
4. Amir Musalli, Sr., San Antonio Reagan
5. Michael Bone, Jr., Katy Taylor
6. Freddie Pagan, Jr., Houston Westside
152
1. Sincere Bailey, Sr., Arlington Martin
2. Caleb Mata, Jr., Houston Clear Lake
3. Tye Frnka, Sr., Austin Bowie
4. Mario Danzi, Jr., Allen
5. Jaxson Gonzalez, Jr., San Antonio Madison
6. Joseph Hendershot, Soph., Conroe Woodlands College Park
160
1. John Richardson, Sr., Prosper
2. Austin Hartmangruber, Jr., San Antonio LEE
3. Owen Hollaway, Sr., Southlake Carroll
4. Lester Batres, Sr., Humble Kingwood
5. Aaron Lofton, Sr., Cedar Park Vista Ridge
6. Ethan Stallons, Jr., Conroe Woodlands College Park
170
1. Darwin Hull, Sr., Schertz Clemens
2. Ryan Nichols, Soph. Allen
3. Marvin Brewster, Sr., Cypress Woods
4. Caleb Sebra, Jr., San Antonio Johnson
5. Abathar Mounshed, Sr., Arlington Bowie
6. Levi Banks, Jr., Arlington Martin
182
1. Jonathan Wertz, Sr., Conroe Woodlans College Park
2. Farid Mobarak, Jr., Plano West
3. Landon Marsh, Soph., New Braunfels
4. Logan Mantezolo, Jr., Byron Nelson
5. Jacob Hansen, Jr., Austin Lake Travis
6. Luke Marvin, Sr., Richmond George Ranch
195
1. Eli Sheeren, Sr., Klein
2. Chase Parham, Sr., Prosper
3. Clayton Adair, Jr., San Antonio Johnson
4. Donovan Scofield, Sr., Klein Oak
5. Benjamin Vogt, Soph., Cypress Ranch
6. Chinasa Ochiabuto, Sr., Keller Central
220
1. Maxwell Soto, Sr., Arlington Martin
2. Isaiah Steel, Sr., Allen
3. Christian Mendez, Sr., Dallas Skyline
4. Isaac Slade, Sr., Austin Lake Travis
5. Brooks Bittick, Jr., Cedar Park Vista Ridge
6. Tristan Winters, Jr., Timber Creek
285
1. Ivan Escobar, Sr., El Paso Montwood
2. Emmett Bivens, Sr., Allen
3. Ryan Benca, Sr., Smithson Valley
4. Dante Lopez, Sr., Mission
5. Jax Brown, Sr., Little Elm
6. Austin Stubbs, Sr., Richmond George Ranch
GIRLS
Team Results
1. Allen 81.5
2. Katy Tompkins 66
3. Cibolo Steele 65
4. Conroe Woodlands College Park 53
5. Katy Morton Ranch 40
6. League City Clear Falls 37
7. San Marcos 34
8. Cypress Ridge 33
9. Coppell 31
10. Haltom 30
Weight Class
95
1. Olivia DeGeorgio, Jr., Conroe Woodlands College Park
2. Rachel Cotter, Soph., Katy Morton Ranch
3. Anabelle Garcia, Sr., Keller Central
4. Isabella Walsh, Sr., Katy Cinco Ranch
5. Joaly Lima, Sr., Arlington
6. Maria Husain, Jr., Coppell
102
1. Eliana Martinez, Jr., Allen
2. Addison Garcia, Sr., San Antonio Reagan
3. Kaycie Tanimoto, Sr., Keller Central
4. Avengelyne Valadez, Jr., Cibolo Steele
5. Arianna Rodriguez, Soph., South Grand Prairie
6. Kaylynn Martin, Soph., San Marcos
110
1. Bayley Trang, Soph., Southlake Carroll
2. Brittany Cotter, Sr., Katy Morton Ranch
3. Jocelyn Lass, Jr., Austin Westlake
4. Tabiah Walwyn-Ton, Jr., Allen
5. Aja Pearson, Sr., Haltom
6. Zhivanna Magdaleno, Jr., League City Clear Springs
119
1. Olivia Moreno, Soph., Austin Bowie
2. Lily Broadrick, Sr., Katy Tompkins
3. Sydney Harper, Euless Trinity
4. Ashley Morris, Sr., Klein Collins
5. Alexis Hanks, Soph., Killeen Ellison
6. Alexis Montes, Soph., El Paso Eastwood
128
1. Jayden Bazemore, Jr., Cypress Ranch
2. Devin Patton, Sr., Plano West
3. Hailey Tucker, Jr., Haltom
4. Elizabeth Duvall, Jr., Rockwall
5. Keyla Martinez, Jr., El Paso Eastwood
6. Mikayla Wallace, Sr., League City Clear Falls
138
1. Gianna Moreno, Sr., San Marcos
2. Taylor Martinez, Jr., Prosper
3. Olivia Crutchley, Jr., Killeen Harker Heights
4. Elizabeth Dyer, Fr., FW Paschal
5. Diriann Porras, Sr., Langham Creek
6. Emma Kistler, Sr., Timber Creek
148
1. Jasmine Robinson, Fr., Allen
2. Temitayo Sanusi, Sr., Langham Creek
3. Sage Benca, Jr., Smithson Valley
4. Angelina Archuleta, Sr., Rockwall-Heath
5. De’Jah Wallace, Soph., Arlington Lamar
6. Kailee McCarty, Sr., Cypress Ridge
165
1. Kaitlyn Bryant, Sr., Katy Tompkins
2. Camryn Tresler, Jr., League City Clear Falls
3. Fahydat Bello, Sr., Cypress Park
4. Marisol Lopez, Jr., Killeen Ellison
5. Haven Hoang, Sr., Keller
6. Aremie Steele, Jr., El Paso Montwood
185
1. Brittyn Corbishley, Sr., Conroe Woodlands College Park
2. Nicole Blinn, Sr., Katy Tompkins
3. Kaylyn Green, Sr., Weatherford
4. Judith Rivas, Sr., La Joya
5. Lawrann Smith, Sr., Boswell
6. Hailey Brownell, Sr., Cibolo Steele
215
1. Traeh Haynes, Sr., Cibolo Steele
2. Melanie Oyervides, Sr., Cypress Ridge
3. Hannah Francis, Sr., Coppell
4. Esther Peters, Fr., Allen
5. Rewa Chababo, Jr., Katy Mayde Creek
6. Layla Frances, Fr., Weatherford
