Check out the soccer players named to the UIL state championship all-tournament teams
UIL soccer state championship all-tournament team:
CLASS 4A
BOYS
Noah LeMaster, Soph., GK, Boerne
Jess Gonzales, Soph., MF, Boerne
Landon Murphy, Jr., F, Boerne*
Rowdy Fritz, Sr., F, Boerne
Sam Theiss, Jr., MF, Boerne
Scott Hettie, Sr., D, Boerne
Eduardo Lopez, Sr., MF, Diamond Hill-Jarvis
Edward Zuniga, Soph., MF, Diamond Hill-Jarvis
Jonathan Lopez, Sr., D, Diamond Hill-Jarvis
Ricardo Gonzalez, Soph., F, Diamond Hill-Jarvis
Andres Montes, Sr., D, Diamond Hill-Jarvis
GIRLS
Rachel Allen, Sr., F, Midlothian Heritage
Jules Burrows, Fr., MF, Midlothian Heritage
Sydney Dickson, Jr., F, Midlothian Heritage
Paisley Mabra, Fr., D, Midlothian Heritage
Kerry Scott, Soph., F, Midlothian Heritage
Joely Godfrey, Soph., D, Midlothian Heritage
Kaitlyn McCarty, Soph., D, CC Calallen
Maddie Pearl, Sr., MF, CC Calallen
Kaylie Smith, Soph., MF, CC Calallen
Jillian Curits, Soph., F, CC Calallen
Camree Villalobos, Soph., MF, CC Calallen
CLASS 5A
BOYS
Connor Pettigrew, Sr., GK, Frisco Wakeland
Braden Shuey, Sr., MF, Frisco Wakeland
Marlon Williams, Sr., F, Frisco Wakeland
Ryan Greener, Jr., MF, Frisco Wakeland
Micah Kelley, Jr., D, Frisco Wakeland
Brennan Bezdek, Jr., F, Frisco Wakeland*
Brandon Rogers, Sr., D, Kingwood Park
Jesus Cervantes, Sr., MF, Kingwood Park
Nathan Jimerson, Sr., F, Kingwood Park
Andrew Guerra, Sr., F, Kingwood Park
Parker Ryan, Sr., D, Kingwood Park
GIRLS
Sofia Picucci, Sr., F, Dripping Springs
Rylie Flores, Sr., F, Dripping Springs
Laney Kalus, Fr., D, Dripping Springs
Riley Sisson, Soph., MF, Dripping Springs
Avery Davis, Sr., MF, Dripping Springs
Caroline Dill, Soph., GK, Dripping Springs
McKenna Jenkins, Jr., MF, Frisco Wakeland
Sophia Pehr, Jr., D, Frisco Wakeland
Ally Perry, Sr., MF, Frisco Wakeland
Bella James, Soph., MF, Frisco Wakeland
Kayden Amador, Sr., MF, Frisco Wakeland
CLASS 6A
BOYS
Chris Rodriguez, Sr., MF, Rockwall-Heath
Chuy Ruiz, Jr., F, Rockwall-Heath
Corey Kossowski, Jr., MF, Rockwall-Heath
Sam Spencer, Jr., D, Rockwall-Heath
Eli Finley, Soph., GK, Rockwall-Heath
Davis Kelly, Jr., D, San Antonio LEE
Giovani Garcia, Jr., D, San Antonio LEE
Gavin Seeholtz, Sr., D, San Antonio LEE
Jonathan Facio, Sr., MF., San Antonio LEE
Henry Bowland, Sr., MF, San Antonio LEE*
Julian Sanchez, Jr., F, San Antonio LEE
GIRLS
Cameron Patton, Fr., F, Austin Vandegrift
Meg Hildner, Sr., MF, Austin Vandegrift
Addie Carriere, Jr., D, Austin Vandegrift
Hailey Sapinoro, Jr., D, Austin Vandegrift
Lily Spencer, Sr, F, Austin Vandegrift
Riley Baker, Sr., F, Flowr Mound*
Emma Hoang, Fr., F, Flower Mound
Tatum Beck, Sr, F, Flower Mound
Hallie Augustyn, Jr., D, Flower Mound
Sydney Becerra, Jr., MF, Flower Mound
Skye Leach, Jr., MF, Flower Mound
