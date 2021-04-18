High School Sports

Check out the soccer players named to the UIL state championship all-tournament teams

UIL soccer state championship all-tournament team:

CLASS 4A

BOYS

Noah LeMaster, Soph., GK, Boerne

Jess Gonzales, Soph., MF, Boerne

Landon Murphy, Jr., F, Boerne*

Rowdy Fritz, Sr., F, Boerne

Sam Theiss, Jr., MF, Boerne

Scott Hettie, Sr., D, Boerne

Eduardo Lopez, Sr., MF, Diamond Hill-Jarvis

Edward Zuniga, Soph., MF, Diamond Hill-Jarvis

Jonathan Lopez, Sr., D, Diamond Hill-Jarvis

Ricardo Gonzalez, Soph., F, Diamond Hill-Jarvis

Andres Montes, Sr., D, Diamond Hill-Jarvis

GIRLS

Rachel Allen, Sr., F, Midlothian Heritage

Jules Burrows, Fr., MF, Midlothian Heritage

Sydney Dickson, Jr., F, Midlothian Heritage

Paisley Mabra, Fr., D, Midlothian Heritage

Kerry Scott, Soph., F, Midlothian Heritage

Joely Godfrey, Soph., D, Midlothian Heritage

Kaitlyn McCarty, Soph., D, CC Calallen

Maddie Pearl, Sr., MF, CC Calallen

Kaylie Smith, Soph., MF, CC Calallen

Jillian Curits, Soph., F, CC Calallen

Camree Villalobos, Soph., MF, CC Calallen

CLASS 5A

BOYS

Connor Pettigrew, Sr., GK, Frisco Wakeland

Braden Shuey, Sr., MF, Frisco Wakeland

Marlon Williams, Sr., F, Frisco Wakeland

Ryan Greener, Jr., MF, Frisco Wakeland

Micah Kelley, Jr., D, Frisco Wakeland

Brennan Bezdek, Jr., F, Frisco Wakeland*

Brandon Rogers, Sr., D, Kingwood Park

Jesus Cervantes, Sr., MF, Kingwood Park

Nathan Jimerson, Sr., F, Kingwood Park

Andrew Guerra, Sr., F, Kingwood Park

Parker Ryan, Sr., D, Kingwood Park

GIRLS

Sofia Picucci, Sr., F, Dripping Springs

Rylie Flores, Sr., F, Dripping Springs

Laney Kalus, Fr., D, Dripping Springs

Riley Sisson, Soph., MF, Dripping Springs

Avery Davis, Sr., MF, Dripping Springs

Caroline Dill, Soph., GK, Dripping Springs

McKenna Jenkins, Jr., MF, Frisco Wakeland

Sophia Pehr, Jr., D, Frisco Wakeland

Ally Perry, Sr., MF, Frisco Wakeland

Bella James, Soph., MF, Frisco Wakeland

Kayden Amador, Sr., MF, Frisco Wakeland

CLASS 6A

BOYS

Chris Rodriguez, Sr., MF, Rockwall-Heath

Chuy Ruiz, Jr., F, Rockwall-Heath

Corey Kossowski, Jr., MF, Rockwall-Heath

Sam Spencer, Jr., D, Rockwall-Heath

Eli Finley, Soph., GK, Rockwall-Heath

Davis Kelly, Jr., D, San Antonio LEE

Giovani Garcia, Jr., D, San Antonio LEE

Gavin Seeholtz, Sr., D, San Antonio LEE

Jonathan Facio, Sr., MF., San Antonio LEE

Henry Bowland, Sr., MF, San Antonio LEE*

Julian Sanchez, Jr., F, San Antonio LEE

GIRLS

Cameron Patton, Fr., F, Austin Vandegrift

Meg Hildner, Sr., MF, Austin Vandegrift

Addie Carriere, Jr., D, Austin Vandegrift

Hailey Sapinoro, Jr., D, Austin Vandegrift

Lily Spencer, Sr, F, Austin Vandegrift

Riley Baker, Sr., F, Flowr Mound*

Emma Hoang, Fr., F, Flower Mound

Tatum Beck, Sr, F, Flower Mound

Hallie Augustyn, Jr., D, Flower Mound

Sydney Becerra, Jr., MF, Flower Mound

Skye Leach, Jr., MF, Flower Mound

Related stories from Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Profile Image of Brian Gosset
Brian Gosset
Born and raised in Hawaii, Brian Gosset graduated from Northern Arizona University with a degree in journalism before coming to Texas in 2014. He’s covered high school sports — yes, pretty much every high school sport — for the Star-Telegram ever since.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service