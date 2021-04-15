Pitcher throws no-hitter as Timber Creek beats Keller to make softball history

Keller Timber Creek has only known one head softball coach, Laura Moore.

In her 11th season, Moore and the Falcons captured their first district championship during a 14-1 victory at Keller Tuesday night. Timber Creek won via run-rule in five innings, its first win in five innings since March 5.

“It’s been a long road for sure, but a very rewarding one,” Moore said. “To start this program from Day 1 and see how far it has come is quite special.”

Pitcher Reese Mitchell threw a complete-game no-hitter allowing one unearned run and four strikeouts. Her catcher, Kyndel McDaniel hit two home runs.

Timber Creek improved to 10-0 in District 4-6A and 21-6-1 overall. The Falcons are ranked No. 4 in this week’s Fort Worth-area softball rankings. They complete the sweep over Keller. Their win earlier in the season was a first over the Indians since the 2018 season.

“We’ve had some very talented teams in the past and made it to the regional finals, but the district title has eluded us until now,” Moore said. “For this team to accomplish that goal in this crazy year which has been filled with adversity and challenges just shows what a special group they are.”

McDaniel, who is committed to Cameron University, belted a two-out two-run home run in the opening frame. Keller tacked on a run in the bottom of the first inning when Jorey Hood reached on an error, advanced to third and scored on a Marissa Espinoza ground out.

Timber Creek would score four runs in each of the final three innings.

With two outs and the bases loaded in the third, the Falcons extended the lead to 6-1 on a three-run double by Kennedy Bevers. Houston bound Baylea Myers drove in a run with a double in the fourth and was followed by another two-run homer by McDaniel to make it 9-1. Bevers added a two-out RBI double in the frame.

TC added four more runs in the fifth with a solo homer by Myers, RBI single from Izzy Bojkovic and two-run double by Saniya Hill. Mitchell allowed two base runners on two errors in the final 14 batters she faced.

The Falcons will host Keller Central for senior night Friday at 7:30 p.m.