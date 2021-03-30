Keller, Central make history to quarterfinal round, Trimble Tech with another upset

Carroll’s Scott Mundy trips up going for the ball controlled by Keller’s Conner Lisenbee during a high school soccer game at Keller ISD Stadium in Keller, Texas, Monday, March 15, 2021. Carroll defeated Keller 2-1. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth

Keller Central 5, EP Coronado 2

Four players scored for the Chargers in their Class 6A Region 1 area championship over the Thunderbirds on Tuesday in Midland sending the program to the regional quarterfinals for the first time since 2013.

Central (13-7-3), No. 4 seed from District 4-6A, will play district champ Keller.

The Chargers scored first in the 14th minute when Aydan Soto booted in a Joshua Bennett assist. They added their second goal with five minutes left in the half on a goal by Marc Bourgeois to make it 2-1.

Less than four minutes later and Central extended the lead to 3-1 on Miguel Perez’s goal off the Crispin Bilolo assist. The Chargers added two more goals in the second half from Bilolo with the assist by Soto. Soto also assisted on a second goal from Perez.

“I knew this senior group was special. Their competitiveness in everything they do is what showed me that. It has inspired and pushed our younger players,” Central coach Scott Helverson said. “They are a close knit group and hold each other accountable on and off the field. We truly have a family mentality within our program and the belief they have in each other is why they have been so successful.”

FW Trimble Tech 2, Birdville 0

After upsetting the Fort Worth area’s top-ranked boys soccer team in Mansfield Summit during the opening round of the playoffs, the Trimble Tech Bulldogs, No. 4 seed out of District 7-5A, picked up another upset win with a shutout over the Birdville Hawks in a Class 5A Region 1 area championship on Tuesday at Clark Stadium.

The Bulldogs (15-13-1) advance to their first regional quarterfinal appearance to take on Grapevine, a 4-0 winner over FW South Hills.

Trimble Tech and Birdville’s defense came to play for most of the game until Tech scored on a PK with 10 minutes left in the game. The Bulldogs sealed it with another goal with 2:10 to play.

It’s Trimble Tech’s 11th shutout of the season.

Birdville ends the season 17-8-1.

Keller 2, EP Montwood 1

Conner Lisenbee scored two goals and the Indians clinched a spot in the regional quarterfinal round for the first time since 2011 with a decision over the Rams in a Class 6A Region 1 area championship Tuesday in Midland.

Keller, No. 2 in the final Fort Worth-area rankings, improves to 18-2-1 and will play Keller Central in the third round. The Indians swept the Chargers 7-0 and 1-0.

Lisenbee scored in the 12th minute off the assist from Dillon Helser.

Then Lisenbee scored on a PK to push the lead to 2-0 in the second half.