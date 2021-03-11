In its first year as a 2A school, Lipan girls knock off Martin’s Mill to win state title

Lipan moved up a class during the UIL realignment in February of 2020.

But it was no problem for the girls basketball team as the Indians defeated Martin’s Mill, 44-39, in the UIL Class 2A state championship game Thursday at the Alamodome.

In its ninth state appearance, Lipan (30-3) secured its second state title and first since 2016. The Indians denied Martin’s Mill its seventh title. The Mustangs (28-5) were at state for the 15th time.

“It’s a surreal moment. We moved up to 2A and took it as a challenge this year,” Lipan coach Amber Branson said. “Thankful we got an opportunity through all this COVID stuff and we have the support from the community, administration and fans that got us to this point.

“We’re extremely blessed. Only one team gets to end the year with a win and thankfully it’s us this time.”

Lipan celebrates winning the 2A title after defeating Martin’s Mill 44-39 at the Alamodome in San Antonio Texas, on March 11, 2021. (Photo by Matt Smith. Special to the Star-Telegram). Matthew Smith

The Indians played Martin’s Mill in their second game of the season back in November, winning 65-45. Thursday’s game seemed to have Lipan pull away before the Mustangs made a run in the fourth quarter.

Lipan had its largest lead at 37-23 on two Kaylee Little free throws with 7:47 left to play.

But Martin’s Mill would hold Lipan scoreless for the next five minutes while going on a 10-0 run to pull within 37-33. Jada Celsur, who led all scorers with 21 points on 7 of 19 shooting, made a three-point play to make it 37-26. After a pair of layups, Celsur added another three-point play to get within four with 3:26 left.

“The clock was on our side, but we were taking too many shots too quickly, and making Martin’s Mill defend for 10 seconds before going down to make a stop,” Branson said. “I told the girls that we need to take as much time off the clock, settle down and look for good shots.”

Lipan pushed the lead back up to seven on three free throws by Maggie Peacock and Taylor Branson. Libby Rogers knocked down a three-pointer for Martin’s Mill to cut the lead to 40-36 with 1:49 to go.

The Mustangs missed their next four shots, including three from behind the arc.

Lipan sophomore guard Chelsea Lott scored the final four points for the Indians and was voted MVP with 18 points on 7 of 15 shooting and five rebounds.

“Hats off to Martin’s Mill. We knew it was going to be a game,” said Branson, who was hired at Lipan in 2008. “They kept battling and thankfully we withstood it.”

Chelsea Lott (25) protects the ball during the 2A state final between Lipan and Martin’s Mill at the Alamodome in San Antonio Texas, on March 11, 2021. Lipan went on to win 44-39. (Photo by Matt Smith. Special to the Star-Telegram). Matthew Smith

Lipan lost in the Class 1A final, 44-31 last season to Nazareth.

“I was in the same spot during the interview, but under different circumstances,” said Peacock, a senior who had 10 points and four rebounds. “I remember thinking we didn’t want that gut-wrenching feeling again so that motivated us to come back. I have tears, but it’s tears of joy this time.”

Martin’s Mill grabbed a 5-4 lead on a Kate Lindsey three midway through the first quarter. Lott and Celsur traded threes and Peacock made a layup to help Lipan take a 10-9 edge into the second.

Lott scored the next seven points for Lipan and nine of 11 as the Indians grew their lead to 23-16 with 2:33 left in the period. Baskets by Branson and Peacock helped Lipan take a 29-19 advantage into intermission.

Martin’s Mill got within six with a Celsur layup at the 5:17 mark of the third before Marti Seymour’s three-pointer and a layup by Lott pushed the Lipan lead to 34-23 with 4:04 to go.

Taylor Branson (1) guards Jada Celsur (23) during the 2A state final between Lipan and Martin’s Mill at the Alamodome in San Antonio Texas, on March 11, 2021. Lipan went on to win 44-39. (Photo by Matt Smith. Special to the Star-Telegram). Matthew Smith

Maggie Peacock (45) shoots down low under pressure during the 2A state final between Lipan and Martin’s Mill at the Alamodome in San Antonio Texas, on March 11, 2021. Lipan went on to win 44-39. (Photo by Matt Smith. Special to the Star-Telegram). Matthew Smith

The Mustangs didn’t score for the final 5 minutes and 17 seconds as Lipan led 35-23 after three.

Martin’s Mill out-rebounded Lipan 40-28, but committed 18 turnovers and shot 5 of 24 from behind the arc. Lipan committed 12 turnovers, but did get three blocks and eight assists on 15 field goals.

“This is for our community,” Peacock said. “As a little girl, I watched the Lady Indians before me and now I get to be proud like them. I hope the younger Lady Indians are watching and they can make it all the way like this.”