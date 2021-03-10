Frisco Liberty denied back-to-back titles as Cedar Park beats Redhawks for first championship

Cedar Park arrived to the Alamodome as the No. 1 ranked Class 5A team in the state.

And the Timberwolves are headed home as the No. 1 team.

Cedar Park held off defending champ Frisco Liberty, 46-39, to win the 5A state championship Wednesday night at the Alamodome, the program’s first title in its first state appearance.

The Timberwolves finish the year 27-1 and get a title for head coach Donny Ott, who got to Cedar Park in 2016-17 after holding down the fort at North Crowley for some time.

Jazzy Owens-Barnett drives the lane and is fouled during the 5A state final between Frisco Liberty and Cedar Park at the Alamodome in San Antonio Texas, on March 10, 2021. Cedar Park went on to win 46-39. (Photo by Matt Smith. Special to the Star-Telegram). Matthew Smith

Ashley Anderson made 1 of 2 at the line to pull Liberty within 28-24 early in the fourth, but Cedar Park responded with four straight by Alisa Knight and Shelby Hayes to increase the lead to 32-24 with 6:43 to play.

Anderson’s three got Liberty within 32-29 with five minutes left.

Gisella Maul’s layup extended the lead for Cedar Park to 34-29 on the ensuing possession.

Maul was voted MVP with 15 points, four rebounds, three assists and went 7 of 9 from the line.

Liberty (22-9) got back within three on a Journee Chambers’ drive to the rim midway through the fourth. Cedar Park’s attempt rimmed out and Jazzy Owens-Barnett took the ball the length of the court for another Liberty basket to make it 34-33 with 3:34 remaining, forcing a Cedar Park timeout.

The Redhawks bench erupts in cheer as the 5A state final between Frisco Liberty and Cedar Park becomes a one possession game at the Alamodome in San Antonio Texas, on March 10, 2021. Cedar Park went on to win 46-39. (Photo by Matt Smith. Special to the Star-Telegram). Matthew Smith

Journee Chambers (23) fights to tie up the ball during the 5A state final between Frisco Liberty and Cedar Park at the Alamodome in San Antonio Texas, on March 10, 2021. Cedar Park went on to win 46-39. (Photo by Matt Smith. Special to the Star-Telegram). Matthew Smith

Lily Ziemkiewicz’s drive to the basket was answered by Maul’s three-point play and Cedar Park increased its margin to 41-35 with 90 seconds left on a layup by Hayes, who had 10 points on 4 of 5 shooting and eight rebounds.

Both teams struggled to score in the first half, but the Timberwolves did hold a 19-9 lead at the break.

The Redhawks found some offense with 14 points in the third quarter.

Cedar Park had its largest lead of the night at 21-9 after a Knight layup on the first possession of the third when it was followed by four straight points by Liberty.

Ziemkiewicz’s three-pointer trimmed the lead to 21-16 with 5:12 left.

Jazzy Ownes-Barnett shuffles on defense during the 5A state final between Frisco Liberty and Cedar Park at the Alamodome in San Antonio Texas, on March 10, 2021. Cedar Park went on to win 46-39. (Photo by Matt Smith. Special to the Star-Telegram). Matthew Smith

Lily Ziemkiewicz (3) lays up the ball during the 5A state final between Frisco Liberty and Cedar Park at the Alamodome in San Antonio Texas, on March 10, 2021. Cedar Park went on to win 46-39. (Photo by Matt Smith. Special to the Star-Telegram). Matthew Smith

Liberty got as close as five points three different times before the period came to an end with Cedar Park leading 28-23. Owens-Barnett knocked down two baskets for Liberty, but the Timberwolves got a three from Sarai Estupinan and a Maul layup inside the paint.

Both teams made 15 shots. Cedar Park went 14 of 16 at the line while Liberty was 5 of 8.

Cedar Park out-rebounded Liberty 27-16.

Chambers and Owens-Barnett led Liberty with 10 points apiece. Maya Jain chipped in eight.