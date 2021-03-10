High School Sports
After coming in second to Nazareth one too many times, Dodd City takes down champs in 1A final
Dodd City finally broke through to beat its playoff nemesis Nazareth, 30-21 in the UIL Class 1A girls basketball state championship game on Wednesday at the Alamodome.
Dodd City (32-0), ranked No. 1 in the state, came into the game 0 for 4 in its previous state tournament appearances. All four came in the title game with four losses to Nazareth (2002, 2017-19).
But the Hornets got over the championship hump to win their first in program history while denying the Swiftettes their 25th all-time and fifth straight. Nazareth (27-5) was making its 30th state appearance.
Senior Journie Hilliard was voted MVP with team-highs 13 points on 6 of 8 shooting and seven rebounds.
The third quarter was the defining moment for DC.
After going into halftime facing a 16-11 deficit, the Hornets outscored the Swiftettes 13-0 in the third while holding Nazareth to 0 of 6 shooting. Nazareth missed three three-point attempts.
Dani Baccus stole the ball from Nazareth and was fouled while in the act. She made both free-throw attempts to cut the lead to 16-13 with 7:26 on the clock.
No one would score for the next three minutes when Hilliard’s layup trimmed the Nazareth lead to 16-15. Baccus, who finished with 12 points, six assists and four rebounds, gave DC the lead for good with a layup for the 17-16 edge with 3:19 to go in the third.
The Hornets would get seven more points to close the period with a three from Tori Dotson, two Dotson free throws and a Hilliard layup to take a 24-16 lead into the fourth.
Nazareth, No. 2 in the state, got as close as six in the final quarter on a Addie Dyer bucket.
Both teams struggled to keep the ball with a combined 39 turnovers (DC 20, Nazareth 19). The Swiftettes did make five three-pointers, but went 3 of 15 inside the arc.
Nazareth was led by Iris Schilderink’s seven points.
Dodd City held a 6-5 advantage after the first quarter, but Nazareth turned a 10-5 deficit into a 14-10 lead on three three-pointers by Merry Gerber, Presley Wheeler and Schilderink.
Wheeler’s three came with 2:02 left in the second quarter.
Schilderink added a jumper with 10 seconds to play as Nazareth took a five-point edge into intermission.
Dodd City went 10 of 23 from the field while Nazareth went 8 of 33. The Hornets made nine of 11 attempts at the free-throw line. Nazareth attempted just on free throw all game long.
