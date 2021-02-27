Fort Worth YMLA’s history-making season ends in regional quarterfinals against Argyle

YMLA’s D’Monyae Davis (4) led the Wildcats in scoring but it wasn’t enough as Argyle won a regional quarterfinal game, 49-40, at Colleyville Heritage. Bob Booth

Trailing 27-16 at halftime to Argyle, Fort Worth YMLA coach Hosea Lee scrapped the zone defense the Wildcats had been running in the first half and turned to a man-to-man look.

The change in defense gave YMLA a boost, but it wasn’t enough as Argyle, the state’s third-ranked team, downed the 19th-ranked Wildcats, 49-40, in a Class 4A Region 1 boys basketball quarterfinal game Saturday at Colleyville Heritage HS.

“We made some adjustments at halftime and went to the man-to-man,” Lee said. “We decided to get after them a bit and see what was going to happen.”

The plan worked as YMLA (19-4) was able to close to within 31-27 with 3:25 to play in the third quarter after a three-point play by Monterrio Golightly. But things didn’t go well for the Wildcats the rest of the third quarter.

YMLA’s last five possessions of the frame ended in four missed shots and a turnover while Argyle (26-1) scored six points in its last four possessions to take a 37-27 lead into the fourth.

“When it comes to the playoffs, every possession counts,” Lee said. “You have to take advantage of every possession against a good defensive team like Argyle.”

In the fourth quarter, the Wildcats used a 7-3 run to cut the Eagles’ lead to 40-35 with 5:02 to play after Akin White connected on a three-pointer.

After an Argyle turnover, YMLA had a chance to close to within two points, but Jordan McClendon missed a pair of free throws with 4:19 remaining.

“I thought we did a great job of moving the ball and getting the shots that we wanted,” Lee said. “We just didn’t make shots at the right time.”

The Eagles outscored the Wildcats 9-3 down the stretch to hold on for the win.

D’Monyae Davis paced YMLA with a game-high 13 points while Golightly added 11.

YMLA had trouble all afternoon slowing Argyle’s 6-6 post Nate Atwood, who led the Eagles in scoring with 12 points. Eli Valentino and Skylar McCurry each scored 11 for Argle.

“I feel for my ten seniors,” said Lee, who coached YMLA to its first district title and playoff win in program history. “These kids have been together since they were in the seventh grade and I just feel for them.”

Argyle advances to the regional semis to face No. 6 Lubbock Estacado (24-2), which eliminated Canyon, 50-46, Friday night.