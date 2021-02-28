Southlake Carroll caps off Globe Life Field showcase with win over top-ranked Prosper

Southlake Carroll starting pitcher Nathan Rusher struck out six batters in five innings and the Dragons scored five times in the third during their 7-2 victory over Class 6A No. 1 Prosper Saturday night at Globe Life Field.

The game was called after 4 1/2 innings at 12:30 a.m.

It was the final game of the high school baseball showcase that featured 16 games in three days at Globe Life Field. It was also Carroll’s first win of the season. The Dragons entered the week No. 7 in 6A.

Carroll, which won 6A state titles in 2018 and 2019, opened the scoring in the bottom of the second inning. Gunnar Krug led off with a double to left field and came around to score on a Tyler White single to center field.

Ethan Mendoza (1) steals 2nd base during a game between Carroll and Prosper at Globe Life Field in Arlington during the High School Baseball Showcase on February 28, 2021. Photo by Matt Smith. (Special to the Star-Telegram). Matthew Smith

Gunnar Krug (24) runs towards 1st base during a game between Carroll and Prosper at Globe Life Field in Arlington during the High School Baseball Showcase on February 28, 2021. Photo by Matt Smith. (Special to the Star-Telegram). Matthew Smith

Rusher, who allowed six hits, got out a jam in the first two frames.

The Eagles had runners on the corners and one out in the first inning, but Rusher struck out the next two batters. In the second, Prosper had runners on first and second with one out. Rusher struck out his third batter and forced a line out to right to keep the game scoreless.

Carroll tacked on five runs in the bottom of the third to extend the lead to 6-0.

Tyler White (20) talks to his head coach Larry Vucan while on third base during a game between Carroll and Prosper at Globe Life Field in Arlington during the High School Baseball Showcase on February 28, 2021. Photo by Matt Smith. (Special to the Star-Telegram). Matthew Smith

Southlake Carroll’s dugout cheers during a game between Carroll and Prosper at Globe Life Field in Arlington during the High School Baseball Showcase on February 28, 2021. Photo by Matt Smith. (Special to the Star-Telegram). Matthew Smith

Tanner Sumer had a leadoff single, stole second and scored on a Krug double. Krug scored on a Ethan Mendoza single and Clark Springs drove in two runs with a two-out single to center.

Prosper scored two in the fourth and Carroll added two more runs on two Prosper errors.

Sumer and Krug both went 2 of 3 with two runs scored. Rusher allowed one earned run on 80 pitches.

Tyson Drake (4) runs towards third base during a game between Carroll and Prosper at Globe Life Field in Arlington during the High School Baseball Showcase on February 28, 2021. Photo by Matt Smith. (Special to the Star-Telegram). Matthew Smith

Tanner Sumer (19) steals 2nd base during a game between Carroll and Prosper at Globe Life Field in Arlington during the High School Baseball Showcase on February 28, 2021. Photo by Matt Smith. (Special to the Star-Telegram). Matthew Smith

Thursday, February 25

Rockwall-Heath 4, South Grand Prairie 0

Prosper 6, Flower Mound 5

Marcus 11, Rockwall-Heath 4

Lake Travis 8, Southlake Carroll 1

Marcus 2, Prosper 1

Lake Travis 9, Flower Mound 6

IMG Academy 11, Southlake Carroll 0

Friday, February 26

Lake Travis 1, South Grand Prairie 0

Lake Travis 5, Prosper 4

Flower Mound 8, Southlake Carroll 5

South Grand Prairie 6, Marcus 5

IMG Academy 16, Flower Mound 0

Rockwall-Heath 2, Prosper 0

Marcus 5, Southlake Carroll 1

Saturday, February 27

Flower Mound 7, Rockwall-Heath 2

Marcus 3, Lake Travis 3

Rockwall-Heath 3, Southlake Carroll 2

South Grand Prairie 8, Flower Mound 7

Marcus 6, IMG Academy 5

Prosper 12, South Grand Prairie 1

Southlake Carroll 7, Prosper 2