Keller shortstop highlights Fort Worth-area HS softball preseason all-area team

The Texas high school softball season is about to be in full swing this week with tournament play. Schools and players are excited to get out on the diamond after last season was cut short from COVID-19 and last week was delayed by the winter storm that hit the state.

Here is a look at the preseason player of the year and first-team all-area team:

2020 DFW home run leaders

2020 DFW pitching leaders

2021 Preseason rankings

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Alexa Langeliers, Sr., Keller

Keller shortstop Alexa Langeliers at the state tournament vs. Katy. Matthew Smith Special to the Star-Telegram

The Louisiana-Lafayette bound infielder is one of the top shortstops in the country and quickly let everyone know who she was during her freshman season where she went to the program record books.

Langeliers led the team in her first year with a 0.522 batting average, fourth most in a single season in program history and was voted District Utility Player of the Year. She broke out in 2019 with 61 hits, fifth most, and added 11 doubles, nine triples, 5 home runs, 44 RBIs and 41 runs scored.

Keller reached the state tournament and Langeliers, who went 3 for 3 in the semifinals, was the only Indian on the all-tournament team. She had 27 hits, a 0.529 average (second best) and 4 homers in 20 games last season.

DEEP FLY!!!@AlexaLangeliers one out home run to center. Keller 3-0 bot 3#txhssoftball pic.twitter.com/XYZB1wZOPy — Brian Gosset (@Gosset41) May 23, 2019

First Team All-Area

SP Brailey Wasik, Sr., Burleson

Sam Houston bound pitcher has led the Elks in pitching the past three years since starting as a freshman. 9 wins, 84 strikeouts, 1.09 ERA last season. Big time bat with 5 homers, 18 RBIs and a 0.489 average in 15 games.

C Missy Wise, Sr., Fort Worth Christian

Texas Woman’s signee finished the shortened season with 5 homers, 17 RBIs and a stellar 0.667 average.

INF Tessa Galipeau, Sr., Keller

The Indians showcase two of the top infielders in DFW with the Syracuse signee Galipeau, who plays first base. Galipeau finished last season with a team-high 24 RBIs.

INF Macy Graf, Jr., Aledo

The Star-Telegram newcomer of the year in 2018, the Mississippi State commit is also one of the best shortstops in the nation. Graf displays power and speed with a 0.556 average, 30 hits, 23 RBIs and 15 stolen bases in 2020.

INF Cara Duncan, Jr., Byron Nelson

The East Central University commit put in an excellent season despite just playing 20 games. Duncan finished among the top power hitters with 9 homers, 35 RBIs and a 0.533 average.

INF Lillian Cooper, Jr., Southlake Carroll

Cooper can play the middle infield and outfield for the Dragons and led the team in 2020 with 4 home runs and 22 RBIs. Added 23 hits, 14 runs scored and a 0.411 average.

OF Vivica Hernandez, Sr., Haslet Eaton

Northwestern State bound outtie came on the scene since the 2018 playoffs. Hernandez filled up the box score last season with a 0.555 average, 4 homers, 28 RBIs, 10 stolen bases and 40 hits, second most in DFW.

OF Emma Robertson, Sr., Boswell

The Houston bound center-fielder can also catch and has been one of the top home run hitters in DFW since 2018. Robertson finished last season with a 0.488 average, 5 homers and 24 RBIs in 16 games.

OF Tia Warsop, Soph., Mansfield Lake Ridge

Labeled as the fastest player in the Metroplex, the Eagles’ lead-off hitter recorded 19 stolen bases, 26 hits and a 0.510 average last season. Named to the Great Britain national team.

UTIL Alison Cooper, Sr., Granbury

Wichita State signee continues to be a great two-way player for the Pirates, finishing 2020 with 3 homers, a 0.596 average, 28 hits, 17 RBIs, 10 wins, 96 strikeouts and a 1.36 ERA in 17 games.