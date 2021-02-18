See the 36 basketball players from DFW nominated for 2021 McDonald’s All-American

For the past 43 years, the McDonald’s All-American games bring the best girls and boys high school basketball players from across the country.

However, the games are canceled the last two years, including in 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns.

Instead this year’s will be held virtually to help honor the finalists, which will be named later in February. But the McDonald’s All-American games did announce on Thursday the nominees from around the nation.

Dallas-Fort Worth has 36 girls and boys nominees, which include Arlington Martin’s Mariah Roberts (TCU signee), Waxahahcie’s CJ Noland (Oklahoma) and Dallas St. Mark’s Harrison Ingram (Stanford).

Check out all the nominees

DFW:

GIRLS

Skylar Barnes, Lancaster

Jaidah Black, Saginaw Boswell

Paige Bradley, Dallas Bishop Lynch

Amaya Brannon, Plano

Callie Cooper, Richardson

Bella Earle, Denton Guyer

Mikayla Eddins, Plano

Amaria Fields, McKinney North

Evie Goetz, Denton Guyer

Kiara Jackson, South Grand Prairie

Vasana Kearney, South Grand Prairie

Caitlin Kobiske, Keller Central

Kendall McGruder, South Grand Prairie

Madison Ott, Frisco Centennial

Kendall Parker, Plano Prestonwood

Kaia Ponder, Richardson

Mariah Roberts, Arlington Martin

Ariele Rosborough, FW Southwest Christian

Arieona Rosborough, FW Southwest Christian

Zaria Rufus, Duncanville

Jasmine Shavers, Mesquite Horn

Autumn Smith, Arlington Martin

Bailey Timmons, Argyle

Mya Williams, Waxahachie

Nyah Wilson, Duncanville

BOYS

Imo Essien, Dallas Bishop Lynch

Kendall Fair, FW Wyatt

Harrison Ingram, Dallas St. Mark’s

Jaden Jones, Cedar Hill Dasche Homeschool

Jalen Lake, Waxahachie

Jacobi Lewis, FW Wyatt

Marcell McCreary, FW Wyatt

CJ Noland, Waxahachie

Manny Obaseki, Plano John Paul II

Wade Taylor, Lancaster

Jaylon Tyson, Plano John Paul II