High School Sports
See the 36 basketball players from DFW nominated for 2021 McDonald’s All-American
For the past 43 years, the McDonald’s All-American games bring the best girls and boys high school basketball players from across the country.
However, the games are canceled the last two years, including in 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns.
Instead this year’s will be held virtually to help honor the finalists, which will be named later in February. But the McDonald’s All-American games did announce on Thursday the nominees from around the nation.
Dallas-Fort Worth has 36 girls and boys nominees, which include Arlington Martin’s Mariah Roberts (TCU signee), Waxahahcie’s CJ Noland (Oklahoma) and Dallas St. Mark’s Harrison Ingram (Stanford).
DFW:
GIRLS
Skylar Barnes, Lancaster
Jaidah Black, Saginaw Boswell
Paige Bradley, Dallas Bishop Lynch
Amaya Brannon, Plano
Callie Cooper, Richardson
Bella Earle, Denton Guyer
Mikayla Eddins, Plano
Amaria Fields, McKinney North
Evie Goetz, Denton Guyer
Kiara Jackson, South Grand Prairie
Vasana Kearney, South Grand Prairie
Caitlin Kobiske, Keller Central
Kendall McGruder, South Grand Prairie
Madison Ott, Frisco Centennial
Kendall Parker, Plano Prestonwood
Kaia Ponder, Richardson
Mariah Roberts, Arlington Martin
Ariele Rosborough, FW Southwest Christian
Arieona Rosborough, FW Southwest Christian
Zaria Rufus, Duncanville
Jasmine Shavers, Mesquite Horn
Autumn Smith, Arlington Martin
Bailey Timmons, Argyle
Mya Williams, Waxahachie
Nyah Wilson, Duncanville
BOYS
Imo Essien, Dallas Bishop Lynch
Kendall Fair, FW Wyatt
Harrison Ingram, Dallas St. Mark’s
Jaden Jones, Cedar Hill Dasche Homeschool
Jalen Lake, Waxahachie
Jacobi Lewis, FW Wyatt
Marcell McCreary, FW Wyatt
CJ Noland, Waxahachie
Manny Obaseki, Plano John Paul II
Wade Taylor, Lancaster
Jaylon Tyson, Plano John Paul II
Comments