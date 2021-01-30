Colleyville Covenant boys dominate Lubbock Trinity; Friday night basketball recap in DFW

Colleyville Convenant forward Austin Scheets (23) gets off a shot against Lubbock Trinity forward Tucker Smothermon (35) during the second half of a High School Basketball game played at Colleyville Convenant High School, January 29, 2021. (Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram)

In a battle of two Top 5 teams in the state’s TAPPS 4A boys basketball rankings, it was No. 5 Colleyville Covenant that was in control from start to finish during its 79-64 home victory over No. 3 Lubbock Trinity Friday night.

Covenant improves to 11-4 and 6-0 in TAPPS District 1-4A.

Trinity drops to 18-6 and 5-1.

Covenant owned leads of 21-13 and 41-27 at the end of the first and second quarters before putting the game well out of reach in the second half.

The Cougars responded with a 22-14 effort in the third quarter.

6-foot-7 senior forward Austin Scheets, who quarterbacked the football team to a state championship this season, drove to the basket and made layups while drawing a foul.

The Cougars got up as much as 22 points.

Scheets and senior Jayce Wells added 3-point plays in the fourth quarter. Caleb Bunch hit two 3-pointers in the first quarter and scored 10 in the second half to chip in 15 for the Cougars.

Covenant led 63-41 after three and got a pair of layups by all-state football player Enow Etta, who scored 12 of his 16 points in the first half. Caleb Turner and Wells chipped 10 and 9, respectively.

Richland boys 74, Birdville 72 OT

Mark Zucha hit the game-winning 3-pointer with five seconds left in overtime and the Royals prevailed over their rival Hawks in a key District 6-5A boys basketball game at Thomas Coliseum.

The Royals, who grabbed a share of the district lead, erased an 18-point deficit in the second half.

Lake Dallas girls 59, Grapevine 46

Mackenzie Buss scored 30 points to lead the Falcons past the Mustangs at home in a key girls basketball showdown between the top two teams in District 6-5A.

Lake Dallas captures the district title while improving its record to 20-4 and 12-0.

Grapevine falls to 18-5 and 10-2.

Arlington Sam Houston girls 59, Arlington 27

Jada Keeling and Helendra Waters scored 15 and 12 points to lead the Texans to a win over the Colts in a girls basketball contest in District 8-6A.

The win pushed Sam Houston’s record to 14-6 overall.

The Texans, who won a combined 17 games the past four seasons, have their most wins since winning 19 games during the 2007-08 season. They are looking for their first playoff trip since 2001.

Benbrook girls 59, FW Carter-Riverside 42

Despite losing to the Bobcats, the Eagles clinched their first playoff berth since 1992.

Dally Coulter had 19 points and 14 rebounds for Carter-Riverside.