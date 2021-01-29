High School Sports
North Texas softball players will have home run derby to help raise money for cancer
When Little Elm junior Georgia Heathcock was nominated for an award in September by her softball coach Jill Miller, rather than receiving the honor, she wanted to go the extra mile.
The award was Students of the Year, a philanthropic leadership development program that helps raise money for The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
Heathcock wanted to create a fundraiser and couldn’t think of anything better than tying it with the game she’s been playing since she was 3.
More than 20 high school softball players across Dallas-Fort Worth will take part in a home run derby set for Sunday from 1-5 p.m. at Zadow Park in Melissa.
“I personally know people who have been impacted by blood cancers, and I think this is a fantastic opportunity to bring awareness and raise funds for a cure,” said Heathcock, who catches for Little Elm. “I wanted to do an event that could involve the DFW softball community. I love getting together with my softball friends and knew a home run derby would be a way for us to get together and have fun while raising money and awareness for the cause.”
The derby will have five rounds.
Hitters will begin with the fundraising round.
Each hitter will get pledges from family members and friends, and set a dollar amount for each home run hit. For example, if the number is set at $1 and a hitter has 10 home runs then $10 will be donated.
Hitters will have 20 pitches during that round.
After the fundraising round, it will go into championship mode. Hitters will get 10 pitches in round two then it will dwindle down to the elite eight, final four and top two until there’s a winner.
People may also donate directly.
“Georgia is a thoughtful and compassionate leader,” said Kevin Shelton, who runs the softball organization Texas Glory. “We are so very blessed to have her in our Texas Glory family. Her focus on leaving the world a little better each day is an example we should all emulate. Georgia’s selfless efforts are commendable and we are excited to support them.”
Other softball players in Sunday’s home run derby include Frisco Reedy’s Micaela Wark (8 HRs last season), Sachse’s Dee McClarity (6), Little Elm’s Cadence Hernandez (5), Brewer’s Sydney Carithers (5), Boswell’s Emma Robertson (5) and Prosper’s Sydney Lewis (4).
“Georgia reached out to me asking if I wanted to join her fundraising team,” said Lewis, a junior and Maryland commit. “Being a part of this event is extremely exciting because obviously hitting is something I’m pretty good at, but not only is it going to be super fun, we’re doing it for an amazing cause.”
Heathcock said her goal was $1,000.
But with the response she’s been getting, they’ll exceed that mark.
“It has been really exciting to watch this home run derby grow and develop. In the beginning, we knew we’d have some interest. I mean, who doesn’t like to hit bombs,” said Heathcock, who is committed to UC-San Diego. “But it has really taken off. I think the way we’ve all banded together to raise funds for such a good cause says a lot about my friends and the North Texas softball community.”
“It has gained a lot of momentum quickly. We are definitely going to do this again next year.”
HR Derby Participants (as of Thursday)
Ayden Allen, Prosper
Karmyn Bass, Crandall
Sydney Carithers, White Settlement Brewer
Jadyn Dawson, Murphy Middle School
Rose Gonzalez, South Grand Prairie
Macy Graf, Aledo
Kaylee Grealy, Prosper
Georgia Heathcock, Little Elm
Cadence Hernandez, Little Elm
Emmy Hornick, Nolan Catholic
Aubrey Hutzler, Plano John Paul II
Malia Jones, Saginaw Boswell
Sydney Lewis, Prosper
Dee McClarity, Sachse
Jenna Milan, FW Trinity Valley
Elizabeth Moffitt, Prosper
Kat Moreno, Little Elm
Maya Mongelli, Wolfforth Frenship
Emma Robertson, Saginaw Boswell
Kayleigh Smith, Aledo
Maddie Treutlein, Frisco Reedy
Micaela Wark, Frisco Reedy
Savannah Williams, Frisco Independence
Sydney Young, The Colony
Comments