North Texas softball players will have home run derby to help raise money for cancer

When Little Elm junior Georgia Heathcock was nominated for an award in September by her softball coach Jill Miller, rather than receiving the honor, she wanted to go the extra mile.

The award was Students of the Year, a philanthropic leadership development program that helps raise money for The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Heathcock wanted to create a fundraiser and couldn’t think of anything better than tying it with the game she’s been playing since she was 3.

More than 20 high school softball players across Dallas-Fort Worth will take part in a home run derby set for Sunday from 1-5 p.m. at Zadow Park in Melissa.

“I personally know people who have been impacted by blood cancers, and I think this is a fantastic opportunity to bring awareness and raise funds for a cure,” said Heathcock, who catches for Little Elm. “I wanted to do an event that could involve the DFW softball community. I love getting together with my softball friends and knew a home run derby would be a way for us to get together and have fun while raising money and awareness for the cause.”

Hi everyone! My home run derby was pushed back to this Sunday due to weather. If you are interested in participating, please message me :) If you would like to donate or make a flat pledge, here is the link: https://t.co/J2HyNvsNZr @lelobosoftball @TexasGlory @Gosset41 @llsntx pic.twitter.com/ddNhIHdLw1 — Georgia Heathcock (@georgia_heath2) January 26, 2021

Little Elm junior @georgia_heath2 with the grand slam Saturday in Plano for Glory Naudin! Team finished 3rd at the TFL championships @KennyMatthews @lelobosoftball pic.twitter.com/LWCWy6RUIL — Brian Gosset (@Gosset41) August 10, 2020

The derby will have five rounds.

Hitters will begin with the fundraising round.

Each hitter will get pledges from family members and friends, and set a dollar amount for each home run hit. For example, if the number is set at $1 and a hitter has 10 home runs then $10 will be donated.

Hitters will have 20 pitches during that round.

After the fundraising round, it will go into championship mode. Hitters will get 10 pitches in round two then it will dwindle down to the elite eight, final four and top two until there’s a winner.

People may also donate directly.

“Georgia is a thoughtful and compassionate leader,” said Kevin Shelton, who runs the softball organization Texas Glory. “We are so very blessed to have her in our Texas Glory family. Her focus on leaving the world a little better each day is an example we should all emulate. Georgia’s selfless efforts are commendable and we are excited to support them.”

Other softball players in Sunday’s home run derby include Frisco Reedy’s Micaela Wark (8 HRs last season), Sachse’s Dee McClarity (6), Little Elm’s Cadence Hernandez (5), Brewer’s Sydney Carithers (5), Boswell’s Emma Robertson (5) and Prosper’s Sydney Lewis (4).

“Georgia reached out to me asking if I wanted to join her fundraising team,” said Lewis, a junior and Maryland commit. “Being a part of this event is extremely exciting because obviously hitting is something I’m pretty good at, but not only is it going to be super fun, we’re doing it for an amazing cause.”

2 run homer from Prosper junior @sydney_lewis8 for Texas Glory Naudin at the TFL championships, number 9 on the summer @KennyMatthews pic.twitter.com/zoteb9oudH — Brian Gosset (@Gosset41) August 6, 2020

Heathcock said her goal was $1,000.

But with the response she’s been getting, they’ll exceed that mark.

“It has been really exciting to watch this home run derby grow and develop. In the beginning, we knew we’d have some interest. I mean, who doesn’t like to hit bombs,” said Heathcock, who is committed to UC-San Diego. “But it has really taken off. I think the way we’ve all banded together to raise funds for such a good cause says a lot about my friends and the North Texas softball community.”

“It has gained a lot of momentum quickly. We are definitely going to do this again next year.”

Home run number 14 this summer for Boswell senior Houston commit @ittsemma this morning for Impact Gold Rodriguez @BosSoftball @KennyMatthews pic.twitter.com/HaOAQH6B17 — Brian Gosset (@Gosset41) August 7, 2020

HR Derby Participants (as of Thursday)

Ayden Allen, Prosper

Karmyn Bass, Crandall

Sydney Carithers, White Settlement Brewer

Jadyn Dawson, Murphy Middle School

Rose Gonzalez, South Grand Prairie

Macy Graf, Aledo

Kaylee Grealy, Prosper

Georgia Heathcock, Little Elm

Cadence Hernandez, Little Elm

Emmy Hornick, Nolan Catholic

Aubrey Hutzler, Plano John Paul II

Malia Jones, Saginaw Boswell

Sydney Lewis, Prosper

Dee McClarity, Sachse

Jenna Milan, FW Trinity Valley

Elizabeth Moffitt, Prosper

Kat Moreno, Little Elm

Maya Mongelli, Wolfforth Frenship

Emma Robertson, Saginaw Boswell

Kayleigh Smith, Aledo

Maddie Treutlein, Frisco Reedy

Micaela Wark, Frisco Reedy

Savannah Williams, Frisco Independence

Sydney Young, The Colony