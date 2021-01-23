Mansfield Legacy defense shuts down Timberview in key girls basketball showdown

Legacy guard Sirviva Legions (4) drives the ball ahead of Timberview forward Chrishawn Coleman (12) and guard Stephanie Mosley (0) in the first half of a 8-5A district high school girls basketball game at Legacy High School in Mansfield, Texas, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. The Lady Broncos led the Lady Wolves 22-11 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth

Mansfield Legacy coach Michelle Morris prides on defense every game.

“We can control our defense. That’s all heart and effort. Offensively, we’re going to have bad nights, but we can never have a bad night on defense,” Morris said Friday night.

It was evident as her No. 7 Broncos beat Mansfield Timberview, 46-21, at Legacy High School in a key District 8-5A girls basketball showdown.

Legacy extends its winning streak to 18 games. The Broncos, who are 20-1 overall and 10-0 in district, held the Wolves (14-7, 7-3) to under 30 points for the first time since Dec. 30, 2014 when Timberview played Canyon.

“They all bought in and played well,” Morris said. “They’re fast and kept pressing. They wanted to press and when they’re telling you to press, you have to go with it.”

Tamaiya Mims hit a 3-pointer and Stephanie Mosely drove to the basket for a layup to help pace Timberview early.

But Eryn Scott scored on a fast-break layup for Legacy to push its lead to 11-7 and the Broncos never trailed again. Legacy won the first meeting with Timberview by one in overtime.

Sirviva Legions, who scored nine points for the Broncos, got a steal and assist on a Coniah Cooley basket to make it 13-8. Legions’ turnaround jumper pushed Legacy’s run to 10-2 and extended the advantage to 21-10 with two minutes left.

“We came out the first game and just wanted to win, but weren’t hitting our shots. Tonight we came out with intensity on defense. We pushed each other and played the best defense we could,” Legions said.

“They out-rebounded us in the first game. They do a great job crashing the boards so that was really our focus going into this game,” Morris added “We knew if we could rebound, we had a great chance to win.”

The Broncos, who led 22-11 at intermission, started the third quarter on a 7-1 run. Cooley’s three made it 29-12 and Legacy led 31-13 entering the fourth. Griggs added a 3-pointer in the final period.

Savannah Catalon led Legacy with 15 points. Cooley chipped in nine. Kasyah Sydnor led Timberview with nine points. Mims and Mosely each scored six.

“This team is special. We care for each other. We have key players that contribute,” Legions said. “We’re undefeated in district so we want to keep that up and we want to go to state.”

Added Morris, “We have many threats out there which makes us a well balanced team. Any night any of them can get hot and it’s great when they all get hot. They’re poised and find the open man and they do a great job at that.

“Very proud of the girls.”