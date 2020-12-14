Fort Worth Star-Telegram Logo
Vote for DFW area high school boys and girls basketball players of the week

Burleson Centennial’s Jeb Tobin (1) scored 29 points last week vs Grapevine.
Burleson Centennial’s Jeb Tobin (1) scored 29 points last week vs Grapevine. David Kent Special

Vote for DFW area high school boys and girls basketball players of the week.

Voting ends Tuesday.

You may vote more than once.

Vote for DFW boys basketball player of the week
Jeb Tobin, Burleson Centennial: 29 points vs Grapevine
Levi Marriot, Joshua: 29 points vs Azle
Keonte Henderson, Crowley: 25 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists vs Trinity Christian
Jamaal Ombui, Saginaw: 17 points vs Chisholm Trail, hit a half-court buzzer beater
Vote for DFW girls basketball player of the week
Jayden Rhodes, LD Bell: 17 points, 10.5 rebounds in 2 games
Ariele Rosborough, Southwest Christian: 35 pts, 13 rebounds, 5 assists vs Nolan
Caitlin Kobiske, Keller Central: 27 points, 7 rebounds vs Colleyville Heritage
