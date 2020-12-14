High School Sports
Vote for DFW area high school boys and girls basketball players of the week
Vote for DFW area high school boys and girls basketball players of the week.
Voting ends Tuesday.
You may vote more than once.
Vote for DFW area high school boys and girls basketball players of the week.
Voting ends Tuesday.
You may vote more than once.
The game was scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday at AT&T Stadium. It was the first game of eight this week.KEEP READING
Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 monthsVIEW OFFER
Comments