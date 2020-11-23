State cross country preview: Fort Worth area schools, runners seek UIL gold in Round Rock

The UIL cross country state meet in Monday and Tuesday in Round Rock. (Matt Smith/Special to the Star-Telegram)

Fort Worth area regional meet results and state qualifiers

Statewide results and qualifiers

The Class 5A girls cross country state meet might be the most competitive among all the races and a freshman from Colleyville Heritage could find herself on the podium Monday.

The UIL state meets run Monday and Tuesday at Old Settler’s Park in Round Rock.

The 5A races are 2:30 p.m. (girls) and 3:15 p.m. (boys) on Monday.

Heritage freshman Allie Love won the 5A Region 1 race by more than 29 seconds. She won six of seven races this season.

“We always knew what Allie was capable of. We’ve known her for two years since she went to middle school across the street,” CHHS coach Nick Taylor said. “We’re going into state excited for Allie. She has worked so hard this season.”

Even more special is that the whole team is running at state.

The Heritage girls won the regional meet, a first in program history for girls and boys.

After Love, senior Claire Compher came in fourth place. Junior Jaclyn Turner was sixth. Senior Mia Soo Hoo, sophomore Cambria Keith, senior Felisa Saheib and sophomore Haiden Cowdery round out the pack.

“It’s a special group of young ladies,” said Taylor, who is in his third year with the program. “They have bought into the culture I wanted to bring here. They’ve worked really hard especially during the pandemic. They hold each other accountable.”

Saheib is a returning all-state runner. The seniors have led by example.

“They’ve done things the correct way and have put in the work,” Taylor said. “They have also been very welcoming of all the other girls and have provided leadership. We don’t do it without them.”

Grapevine will be at state after it finished second at regional.

Azle senior Emily Cole and junior Leah North, and Mansfield Legacy Ava Crisafulli are other Fort Worth area state qualifiers. Crisafulli, who won the district title, is going to state for the second straight year.

Southlake Carroll

For the 24th straight year, the girls at Southlake Carroll are running at state.

The Dragons finished second at the regional meet.

The 6A races are 2:30 p.m. (girls) and 3:15 p.m. (boys) on Tuesday.

“This year’s group has been blessed to watch past programs and learn on what it takes to succeed,” Carroll coach Justin Leonard said. “This is the standard. It’s their turn. They’ve been waiting for their opportunity and have stepped up.”

Junior Kaylie Cox (7th at regional), senior Grace Williamson (9), senior Abigail Mcilvain (12), junior Olivia Jones (17), sophomore Ava Bushaw (23), senior Laurel Hook (29) and sophomore Audrey Dunn (66) make up this year’s group.

Carroll’s boys team won regional by three points. It includes seniors Antonio Florcruz (3), Bennett Woolsey (12), Bryan Fernando (26) and Mason Alexander (31), junior Solom Chavez (15) and sophomores Logan Cantu (28) and Hunter Hill (29).

“The state meet is tough this year like it is every year,” Leonard said. “There are four or five teams that are really good on the boys side. We have a legit chance if we run our best. Same thing goes for the girls. It’s a lot more competitive and the girls are excited to get started.”

Keller Timber Creek’s Jordan Sanders and Robert Neeley, and Haltom’s Alfredo Reina Corona also qualified for state.

Castleberry

There are 81 seniors this year that have qualified for the state meet for the fourth time in their career.

Three are girls, one of which being Haylee Bentley from River Oaks Castleberry.

The 4A races are 11:45 a.m. (girls) and 12:30 p.m. (boys) on Tuesday.

“It’s a testament to her and her dedication and work ethic since the first day she showed up. It’s a huge accomplishment for her to be with some great company like that,” coach Bart Beasley said. “It’s amazing to see where she came from and how she’s involved. She continues to drive to be successful and has earned the right.”

Bentley finished 12th at regional. Alejandro Ramirez was 10th on the boys side.

“Alejandro is a special kid and I’m extremely pleased and proud of him,” Beasley said.

Other runners at state include Reagan Bashore (Peaster), Chylar Greer (Grandview), Jocelyn Mims (Glen Rose), Betty Bajika (Kennedale), Noah Richardson (Boyd), Brandon Haub (Kennedale), Jackson Cichon (Mansfield Summit), Issac Hernandez (Aledo), Nathan Ford (Joshua), Lorenzo Pelusi (Mansfield) and James Williams (Mansfield).

Class 1A girls, 9 am Monday

Class 1A boys, 9:45 am Monday

Class 3A girls, 11:45 am Monday

Class 3A boys, 12:30 pm Monday

Class 5A girls 2:30 pm Monday

Class 5A boys, 3:15 pm Monday

Class 2A girls, 9 am Tuesday

Class 2A boys, 9:45 am Tuesday

Class 4A girls, 11:45 am Tuesday

Class 4A boys, 12:30 pm Tuesday

Class 6A girls 2:30 pm Tuesday

Class 6A boys, 3:15 pm Tuesday