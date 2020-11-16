High School Sports
UIL team tennis state tournament scores and pairings; Highland Park, Plano West in state finals
State Championship matches: George P. Mitchell Tennis Center, Texas A&M University
UIL
CLASS 6A
State Semifinals
Plano West d. Conroe The Woodlands 10-1
Houston Memorial d. Round Rock Westwood 10-3
State Championship
Plano West (16-0) vs. RR Westwood (17-0), 8 a.m. Tuesday
CLASS 5A
State Semifinals
Highland Park d. Amarillo 10-5
San Antonio Alamo Heights d. College Station A&M Consolidated 10-7
State Championship
Highland Park (13-0) vs. SA Alamo Heights (14-0), 4 p.m. Tuesday
CLASS 4A
State Semifinals
Hereford d. Kaufman 10-8
Boerne d. Little River Academy 10-0
State Championship
Hereford vs. Boerne, Noon Tuesday
Comments