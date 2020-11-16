Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

High School Sports

UIL team tennis state tournament scores and pairings; Highland Park, Plano West in state finals

The UIL team tennis state championships are Tuesday Nov. 17 at Texas A&M.
The UIL team tennis state championships are Tuesday Nov. 17 at Texas A&M. Andy Wong AP Photo

State Championship matches: George P. Mitchell Tennis Center, Texas A&M University

UIL

CLASS 6A

State Semifinals

Plano West d. Conroe The Woodlands 10-1

Houston Memorial d. Round Rock Westwood 10-3

State Championship

Plano West (16-0) vs. RR Westwood (17-0), 8 a.m. Tuesday

CLASS 5A

State Semifinals

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Highland Park d. Amarillo 10-5

San Antonio Alamo Heights d. College Station A&M Consolidated 10-7

State Championship

Highland Park (13-0) vs. SA Alamo Heights (14-0), 4 p.m. Tuesday

CLASS 4A

State Semifinals

Hereford d. Kaufman 10-8

Boerne d. Little River Academy 10-0

State Championship

Hereford vs. Boerne, Noon Tuesday

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
Profile Image of Brian Gosset
Brian Gosset
Born and raised in Hawaii, Brian Gosset graduated from Northern Arizona University with a degree in journalism before coming to Texas in 2014. He’s covered high school sports — yes, pretty much every high school sport — for the Star-Telegram ever since.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service