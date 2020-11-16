Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
Vote for DFW area high school volleyball player of the week and team of the week

Vote for DFW area high school volleyball player of the week and team of the week.

Voting ends Tuesday.

You may vote more than once.

Vote for DFW volleyball player of the week
Emma Strickland, Mansfield: 19 kills, 16 digs vs Waxahachie
Kennedi Sutter, Keller: 31 kills vs Carroll
McKinley Chase, Paschal: 40 assists vs North Crowley
Rylie Rumfield, Joshua: 13 kills, 11 digs vs Midlothian
Mattie Gantt, Aledo: 43 assists vs Rider, hit 2,000 for her career
Kennedy Kelly, Memorial: 19 kills, 5 blocks, 8 digs vs Lebanon Trail
Vote for DFW volleyball team of the week
Azle: Clinched a playoff berth for the 1st time since 2014
Timberview: Rallied to beat Centennial 3-2 to clinch playoff spot
Victory Christian: Won its 5th straight state title
Lake Country: Beat Grace Prep 3-2 to clinch 1st state berth since 1995
Fort Worth Christian: Swept McKinney Christian to clinch state berth for 1st time since 2011
