Vote for DFW area high school volleyball player of the week and team of the week.

Voting ends Tuesday.

You may vote more than once.

Vote for DFW volleyball player of the week Emma Strickland, Mansfield: 19 kills, 16 digs vs Waxahachie Kennedi Sutter, Keller: 31 kills vs Carroll McKinley Chase, Paschal: 40 assists vs North Crowley Rylie Rumfield, Joshua: 13 kills, 11 digs vs Midlothian Mattie Gantt, Aledo: 43 assists vs Rider, hit 2,000 for her career Kennedy Kelly, Memorial: 19 kills, 5 blocks, 8 digs vs Lebanon Trail Created with

Vote for DFW volleyball team of the week Azle: Clinched a playoff berth for the 1st time since 2014 Timberview: Rallied to beat Centennial 3-2 to clinch playoff spot Victory Christian: Won its 5th straight state title Lake Country: Beat Grace Prep 3-2 to clinch 1st state berth since 1995 Fort Worth Christian: Swept McKinney Christian to clinch state berth for 1st time since 2011 Created with