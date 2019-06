Check out the high school softball players from North Texas that made TGCA all-state

Savanna DesRochers 3-run home run vs. Joshua The 2020 Kansas commit belted a 3-run bomb off the scoreboard in left field during Game 2 vs. Joshua at Cleburne, Saturday May 11, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The 2020 Kansas commit belted a 3-run bomb off the scoreboard in left field during Game 2 vs. Joshua at Cleburne, Saturday May 11, 2019.

The Texas Girls Coaches Association released its softball all-state teams on Saturday.

Check out all the players from North Texas that made all-state this season.

CLASS 6A

Maddy Wright, Eaton

Kendall Jennings, Flower Mound

Reagan Hukill, Mansfield

Gaby Garcia, Carroll

Bella Dayton, Wylie

Mansfield senior CF and UTA signee Reagan Hukill. John Hamilton

CLASS 5A

Macy Graf, Aledo

Trinity Cannon, Forney

Savanna DesRochers, Forney

Jaycee Cook, Legacy

Lauren Lucas, Little Elm

Kaitlyn Derheim, McKinney North

Abby Buettner, Ryan

Karlie Charles, The Colony

Jayda Coleman, The Colony

Jacee Hamlin, The Colony

The Colony celebrate its first run of the 5A state semifinals, Friday May 31, 2019. Matthew Smith Special to the Star-Telegram

CLASS 4A

Shelby Dombrowski, Anna

Madison Gatson, Anna

Hannah Howell, Anna

Laney Roos, Aubrey

Alexis Pevehouse, Melissa

Audrey Solomon, Melissa

Kaydee Bennett, Sunnyvale

Kaylee Davis, Venus

Anna senior pitcher Hannah Howell. Huffman Hargrave defeated Anna 12-0 in six innings during the 4A state championship, Saturday June 1, 2019. Matthew Smith Special to the Star-Telegram

CLASS 3A

Cheyenne Floyd, Bells

Bella Smith, Bells

Landry Felts, Brock

Payton Gasca, Brock

Brock shortstop Payton Gasca Matthew Smith Special to the Star-Telegram

Jessica Leek, Brock

Kelsi Tonips, Brock

Katie Roberts, Grandview

Presley McAree, Rains

Chanlee Oakes, Rains

Leo Terry, Rains

CLASS 2A

Ellie Bailey, Tom Bean

Taylor Williams, Tom Bean