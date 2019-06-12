High School Sports
Four from Texas named to ALL-USA Girls Soccer team; two are from the 6A state champs
Southlake Carroll’s Taylor Tufts named girls soccer player of the year
Southlake Carroll center-mid Taylor Tufts was named to the ALL-USA Girls Soccer team while Carroll coach Matt Colvin was named Coach of the Year. Tufts, who will continue her career at Oklahoma, was named Fort Worth Star-Telegram Player of the Year after helping the Dragons to the 6A state title over Katy Tompkins (5-0).
Tufts, who was named to the third team, became the second player in program history - and first since 2002 - to record at least 30 goals and 20 assists in a season when she finished with 31 and 24, respectively.
Her 31 goals were tied for fifth most in program single-season history. She also tied the record with 11 game-winning goals, was second with 86 points and was second with 24 assists.
Colvin led Carroll to its first UIL state title since 2008. The Dragons finished 28-1-2 and were ranked No. 3 in the final national rankings. In 21 seasons with the Dragons, Colvin has never had a losing season and led Carroll to 10 district titles.
During this season, Carroll outscored opponents 112-14 and posted 18 shutouts, and didn’t allow a goal in its final four games while outscoring its opposition 16-0.
Tompkins forward Barbara Oliveri was named to the second team. The 2020 Texas A&M commit had 31 goals and 16 assists. Highland Park forward Presley Echols was named to the third team. The 2020 Texas commit had 52 goals, 30 assists and helped the Scots to the 5A state title.
