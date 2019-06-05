Argyle ties UIL state tourney record in 4A semis; A win away from back-to-back titles

Argyle defeated La Vernia 16-0 in five innings in the 4A state semifinals on Wednesday June 5, 2019. Special to the Star-Telegram

Once the runs started to score, it was like Argyle couldn’t stop.

Now the No. 1 team in the nation is a win away from going back-to-back.

Argyle scored 13 runs, 11 with two outs during the fourth inning to tie a UIL state record during its 16-0 run-rule victory over La Vernia in the 4A state semifinals on Wednesday at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

The defending 4A champs will play Sweeny for the state championship at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Argyle’s 13 runs in the fourth inning set a 4A state record (8 by La Grange in 2004) and tied an overall UIL state record with Class 2A Palmer in 1979.

“Every time it looks like the inning is going to end, we figure something out and start getting big runs and big hits, and it keeps adding up,” said senior right-fielder Hayden Clearman, who drove in three runs.

Bo Hogeboom reached on an error with one out in the fourth, the first of five errors by La Vernia (28-12) in the frame. Mason Green came in to run and scored on Preston King’s RBI single to make it 4-0.

Following another run, senior pitcher Chad Ricker singled in Dillon Carter and Clearman doubled to left field to push the lead to 7-0. Austin King singled in Clearman to make it an eight-run game.

Hogeboom and Carter also drove in runs and Ricker added a two-run double to left center.

“Once we started to hit the ball hard, it got contagious and everyone joined in,” Argyle coach Ricky Griffin said. “Felt like we could break loose and get after it.”

After Ricker struck out La Vernia’s lead-off hitter to begin the game, Koy Carpenter singled to center to snap Ricker’s no-hit streak. He hadn’t allowed a hit in 21 2/3 consecutive innings.

“You don’t come to the state tournament and expect to throw no-hitters” Griffin said. “I promise you he was trying to, but I thought he made some really good pitches and pitched around their good hitters. Thought we played smart offensively and defensively.”

Ricker (12-0) finished with his fourth straight scoreless outing and extended his scoreless streak to 29 innings. The Eagles, who got RBIs from seven different players, have outscored playoff opponents 108-7.

“I just wanted to go out there, throw strikes, get that win and give my team a chance to go back to the title game. I was pitching for contact and letting my defense do the work,” said Ricker, who allowed four hits. “We got some momentum going and never stopped.”

Argyle (39-1-1) started the bottom of the first inning with two walks and after Ricker drew a one-out walk to load the bases, Clearman hit an RBI ground out to second. Hogeboom singled in the second inning and scored on a Preston King triple to right. Clearman added an RBI sacrifice fly in the third.

“Lot more proud of them figuring out a way to score in the early innings,” Griffin said. “We had a lot of good, unselfish swings and found ways to put the ball in play with a runner on third and two outs.”