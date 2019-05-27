Dallas-Fort Worth baseball players of the week May 21-25, 2019

Highlights from Colleyville Heritage’s win Thursday Shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. and pitcher Aidan Caputi were two of several contributors Thursday night as Colleyville Heritage beat Mansfield Legacy 13-3 in the UIL state baseball playoffs. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. and pitcher Aidan Caputi were two of several contributors Thursday night as Colleyville Heritage beat Mansfield Legacy 13-3 in the UIL state baseball playoffs.

PLAYOFF PITCHER AND Co-HITTER OF THE WEEK

Austin Wallace, Flower Mound

What he did: The University of Texas bound Jaguar played a key factor in both games during a sweep of Euless Trinity in the 6A Region I semifinals.

Wallace went 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs in Game 1, but his biggest hit came in the 8th inning when he smashed a walk-off home run to right field at Globe Life Park to send FM to a 3-2 victory.

His name was called in Game 2 over at SGP and Wallace delivered, allowing three hits and no runs with 11 strikeouts in six innings as the Jaguars won 7-3 to advance to the regional final for the first time since 2014.

Honorable Mention

Carson Lightfoot, Brock: 6 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 8 K in Game 2 vs. Bushland

Caleb Satterfield, Brock: 6.1 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 4 K in Game 3 vs. Bushland

Chase Peterson, McKinney Boyd: 7 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 5 K in Game 3 vs. The Woodlands

Cutter Sippel, Carroll: 6.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 7 K vs. Odessa

Austin Glaze, Coll. Heritage: 7 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 8 K in Game 2 vs. Amarillo

Chad Ricker, Argyle: 6 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 6 K in Game 1 vs. Canyon

Devin Bennett, Benbrook: 7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 6 K in Game 1 vs. Spring Hill

Ryan Bogusz, Lone Star: 4 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 8 K in Game 2 vs. Corsicana

Co-HITTER OF THE WEEK

Mason Greer, Colleyville Heritage

What he did: The Auburn commit helped the Panthers rally from a 6-2 deficit to beat Amarillo 12-8 in Game 1 of their 5A Region I semifinal series in Norman.

Greer, the son of former Texas Ranger Rusty Greer, went 4 for 4 with a homer, two doubles, 3 RBIs and 2 runs scored. His home run gave CHHS a 1-0 lead and he was a triple shy of the cycle.

Greer’s RBI double in the fifth made it 6-5 and Chandler Freeman drove him in for the game-tying run.

In Game 2, he doubled and drove in two more runs during a 6-0 victory.

Honorable Mention

Hunter Rudel, Benbrook: Game-winning 2-run single in Game 3 vs. Spring Hill

Bobby Witt, Coll. Heritage: Grand slam, 4 RBI, 2 runs in Game 1 vs. Amarillo

Micah Burke, Corsciana: 6 for 8, 2 doubles, 5 RBIs in Game 1 and 3 vs. Lone Star

Hayden Clearman, Argyle: 5 for 7, 4 RBI, 4 runs vs. Canyon

Alex Gonzales, Argyle: 4 for 9, 4 RBI vs. Canyon

Brooks Howson, Benbrook: 6 for 10, RBI, 5 runs vs. Spring Hill

Ryan McCaskill, Midlothian: 6 for 8, 4 doubles, 3 RBIs vs. Wylie East

Josh Tankersley, Midlothian: 6 for 8, triple, 2 RBIs vs. Wylie East

Past winners

Caden Hawkins, Midlothian

Chad Ricker, Argyle

Ryan Bogusz, Lone Star

Matt Haley, Joshua

Wyatt Erickson, Pearce

Logan Britt, Colleyville Heritage

Chase Alford, Sachse

Alex Vergara, Grapevine

Colton Craddock, Fossil Ridge

PJ Sanders, Brewer

Luke Savage, Prestonwood

Tony Robie, Lake Ridge

Zach Reinert, Aledo

Logan Hewitt, Aledo