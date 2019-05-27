High School Sports
Dallas-Fort Worth baseball players of the week May 21-25, 2019
PLAYOFF PITCHER AND Co-HITTER OF THE WEEK
Austin Wallace, Flower Mound
What he did: The University of Texas bound Jaguar played a key factor in both games during a sweep of Euless Trinity in the 6A Region I semifinals.
Wallace went 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs in Game 1, but his biggest hit came in the 8th inning when he smashed a walk-off home run to right field at Globe Life Park to send FM to a 3-2 victory.
His name was called in Game 2 over at SGP and Wallace delivered, allowing three hits and no runs with 11 strikeouts in six innings as the Jaguars won 7-3 to advance to the regional final for the first time since 2014.
Honorable Mention
Carson Lightfoot, Brock: 6 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 8 K in Game 2 vs. Bushland
Caleb Satterfield, Brock: 6.1 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 4 K in Game 3 vs. Bushland
Chase Peterson, McKinney Boyd: 7 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 5 K in Game 3 vs. The Woodlands
Cutter Sippel, Carroll: 6.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 7 K vs. Odessa
Austin Glaze, Coll. Heritage: 7 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 8 K in Game 2 vs. Amarillo
Chad Ricker, Argyle: 6 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 6 K in Game 1 vs. Canyon
Devin Bennett, Benbrook: 7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 6 K in Game 1 vs. Spring Hill
Ryan Bogusz, Lone Star: 4 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 8 K in Game 2 vs. Corsicana
Co-HITTER OF THE WEEK
Mason Greer, Colleyville Heritage
What he did: The Auburn commit helped the Panthers rally from a 6-2 deficit to beat Amarillo 12-8 in Game 1 of their 5A Region I semifinal series in Norman.
Greer, the son of former Texas Ranger Rusty Greer, went 4 for 4 with a homer, two doubles, 3 RBIs and 2 runs scored. His home run gave CHHS a 1-0 lead and he was a triple shy of the cycle.
Greer’s RBI double in the fifth made it 6-5 and Chandler Freeman drove him in for the game-tying run.
In Game 2, he doubled and drove in two more runs during a 6-0 victory.
Honorable Mention
Hunter Rudel, Benbrook: Game-winning 2-run single in Game 3 vs. Spring Hill
Bobby Witt, Coll. Heritage: Grand slam, 4 RBI, 2 runs in Game 1 vs. Amarillo
Micah Burke, Corsciana: 6 for 8, 2 doubles, 5 RBIs in Game 1 and 3 vs. Lone Star
Hayden Clearman, Argyle: 5 for 7, 4 RBI, 4 runs vs. Canyon
Alex Gonzales, Argyle: 4 for 9, 4 RBI vs. Canyon
Brooks Howson, Benbrook: 6 for 10, RBI, 5 runs vs. Spring Hill
Ryan McCaskill, Midlothian: 6 for 8, 4 doubles, 3 RBIs vs. Wylie East
Josh Tankersley, Midlothian: 6 for 8, triple, 2 RBIs vs. Wylie East
Past winners
Caden Hawkins, Midlothian
Chad Ricker, Argyle
Ryan Bogusz, Lone Star
Matt Haley, Joshua
Wyatt Erickson, Pearce
Logan Britt, Colleyville Heritage
Chase Alford, Sachse
Alex Vergara, Grapevine
Colton Craddock, Fossil Ridge
PJ Sanders, Brewer
Luke Savage, Prestonwood
Tony Robie, Lake Ridge
Zach Reinert, Aledo
Logan Hewitt, Aledo
