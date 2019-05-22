High School Sports
Watch as elementary school student is surprised by football hero, who will play at UNT
3rd grader Khloe Brandon throws out first pitch at Central baseball game
Athletes can have special connections with their fans, and you see it at all levels.
Even high school kids can be role models or heroes to the younger generation.
Take Brewer senior Adam Duncan for example.
Duncan, who will play tight end at the University of North Texas, has been Harper’s hero this year. She has looked up to and admired Adam all year long. She even called Adam her hero during her Pre-K graduation slide-show.
Well, Adam returned the favor by surprising Harper at school on Wednesday which nearly brought her to tears.
Duncan played quarterback and wide receiver, and basketball at Brewer. The Bears made the playoffs in football and reached the third round in boys basketball.
Comments