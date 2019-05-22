Watch as elementary school student is surprised by football hero, who will play at UNT

3rd grader Khloe Brandon throws out first pitch at Central baseball game 9-year-old Khloe Brandon, who goes to Lone Star Elementary, threw out the first pitch during the Central vs. Byron Nelson baseball game on Tuesday March 19, 2019. Brandon was diagnosed with Leukemia in December. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK 9-year-old Khloe Brandon, who goes to Lone Star Elementary, threw out the first pitch during the Central vs. Byron Nelson baseball game on Tuesday March 19, 2019. Brandon was diagnosed with Leukemia in December.

Athletes can have special connections with their fans, and you see it at all levels.

Even high school kids can be role models or heroes to the younger generation.

Take Brewer senior Adam Duncan for example.

Duncan, who will play tight end at the University of North Texas, has been Harper’s hero this year. She has looked up to and admired Adam all year long. She even called Adam her hero during her Pre-K graduation slide-show.

Well, Adam returned the favor by surprising Harper at school on Wednesday which nearly brought her to tears.

Duncan played quarterback and wide receiver, and basketball at Brewer. The Bears made the playoffs in football and reached the third round in boys basketball.

extremely honored and blessed to be able to be her friend!! https://t.co/KIqge8Z61x — D1 (@D1Duncan14) May 22, 2019

All year long Harper has looked up to and admired one of our senior players @D1Duncan14 . She even called him her hero during her Pre-K graduation slideshow. Today he showed up & surprised her. Thank you Adam, you have made a lasting impact on my little girl. @BrewerBearFB pic.twitter.com/3xynxsON4c — Coach Farrell (@CoachFarrellBHS) May 22, 2019