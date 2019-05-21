High School Sports
UIL boys state golf Round 2: Granbury gets 5A bronze; Nelson, Heritage golfers get silver
Round 2 results of the UIL boys golf state tournament on Tuesday.
CLASS 6A
Legacy Hills Golf Club, Georgetown
Team Standings
1. Austin Westlake 565
2. Austin Vandegrift 585
3. Austin Westlake (2) 598
Individual Standings
1. Thomas Bockholt, Westlake 139
2. David Harrison, Byron Nelson 139
T3. Dallas Hankamer, Belton 140
T3. Niko Nebout, Clear Springs 140
CLASS 5A
White Wing Golf Club, Georgetown
Team Standings
1. Highland Park (Blue) 581
2. Boerne Champion 588
3. Granbury 596
Individual Standings
1. Jun Min Lee, Mission Sharyland 137
2. Kevin Watts, Colleyville Heritage 141
3. Jake Holbrook, Granbury 142
CLASS 4A
Plum Creek Golf Course, Kyle
Team Standings
1. Monahans 608
2. Argyle 628
3. Gatesville 639
Individual Standings
1. Jack Burke, Cypress Mauriceville 141
2. Logan Diomede, Argyle 143
3. Miller Harris, Carthage 144
CLASS 3A
Grey Rock Golf Course, Austin
Team Standings
1. Columbus 627
2. Pottsboro 628
3. Pollok Central 658
Individual Standings
1. Austyn Reily, Pottsboro 144
2. Cameron Hubbard, Pollok Central 148
3. Cooper New, Comfort 150
CLASS 2A
Roy Kizer Golf Course, Austin
Team Standings
1. Goldthwaite 618
2. Vega 628
3. Quanah 657
Individual Standings
1. Trevor Roquemore, Douglass 141
2. Drew Hermesmeyer, Goldthwaite 141
3. Rick Frauenberger, Grapeland 143
CLASS 1A
Lions Municipal Golf Course, Austin
Team Standings
1. Garden City 710
2. Clyde Eula 714
3. Matador Motley County 749
Individual Standings
1. Seth Bearden, Crowell 144
2. Dakota Carson, Clyde Eula 163
3. Cade Smith, Clyde Eula 165
