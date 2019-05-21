High School Sports

UIL boys state golf Round 2: Granbury gets 5A bronze; Nelson, Heritage golfers get silver

Granbury boys golf team finishes third place in the 5A state tournament, Tuesday May 21, 2019.
Round 2 results of the UIL boys golf state tournament on Tuesday.

CLASS 6A

Legacy Hills Golf Club, Georgetown

Team Standings

1. Austin Westlake 565

2. Austin Vandegrift 585

3. Austin Westlake (2) 598

Individual Standings

1. Thomas Bockholt, Westlake 139

2. David Harrison, Byron Nelson 139

T3. Dallas Hankamer, Belton 140

T3. Niko Nebout, Clear Springs 140

CLASS 5A

White Wing Golf Club, Georgetown

Team Standings

1. Highland Park (Blue) 581

2. Boerne Champion 588

3. Granbury 596

Individual Standings

1. Jun Min Lee, Mission Sharyland 137

2. Kevin Watts, Colleyville Heritage 141

3. Jake Holbrook, Granbury 142

CLASS 4A

Plum Creek Golf Course, Kyle

Team Standings

1. Monahans 608

2. Argyle 628

3. Gatesville 639

Individual Standings

1. Jack Burke, Cypress Mauriceville 141

2. Logan Diomede, Argyle 143

3. Miller Harris, Carthage 144

CLASS 3A

Grey Rock Golf Course, Austin

Team Standings

1. Columbus 627

2. Pottsboro 628

3. Pollok Central 658

Individual Standings

1. Austyn Reily, Pottsboro 144

2. Cameron Hubbard, Pollok Central 148

3. Cooper New, Comfort 150

CLASS 2A

Roy Kizer Golf Course, Austin

Team Standings

1. Goldthwaite 618

2. Vega 628

3. Quanah 657

Individual Standings

1. Trevor Roquemore, Douglass 141

2. Drew Hermesmeyer, Goldthwaite 141

3. Rick Frauenberger, Grapeland 143

CLASS 1A

Lions Municipal Golf Course, Austin

Team Standings

1. Garden City 710

2. Clyde Eula 714

3. Matador Motley County 749

Individual Standings

1. Seth Bearden, Crowell 144

2. Dakota Carson, Clyde Eula 163

3. Cade Smith, Clyde Eula 165

