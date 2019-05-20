High School Sports
UIL boys golf state tourney Round 1 results: Highland Park leads 5A, Granbury in third
Martin’s Trinity King highlights at state
Round 1 results of the UIL boys golf state tournament on Monday.
The final round will start on Tuesday.
CLASS 6A
Legacy Hills Golf Club, Georgetown
Team Standings
1. Austin Westlake 289
2. Austin Vandegrift 296
3. Austin Westlake (2) 299
T4. Southlake Carroll 303
T4. Houston Stratford 303
T4. San Antonio Johnson 303
7. Rockwall 304
T9. Byron Nelson 311
Individual Standings
T1. Dallas Hankamer, Belton 69
T1. Drew Murdock, Houston Stratford 69
T1. Jacob Sosa, Austin Westlake 69
T4. Jacob Borow, Clute Brazoswood 70
T4. Trey Bosco, Austin Lake Travis 70
T11. Will Horn, Rockwall 72
T14. Mat Comegys, Plano West 73
T14. David Harrison, Byron Nelson 73
T14. Matthew Watkins, Rockwall 73
CLASS 5A
White Wing Golf Club, Georgetown
Team Standings
1. Highland Park (Blue) 290
2. Boerne Champion 298
3. Granbury 300
4. Lubbock-Cooper 305
5. Montgomery 307
7. Highland Park (Gold) 313
8. Wakeland 314
Individual Standings
T1. Jun Min Lee, Mission Sharyland 69
T1. Turner Hosch, Highland Park (B) 69
3. Kevin Watts, Colleyville Heritage 70
T4. Hunter Bott, Montgomery 71
T4. Jacob King, Boerne Champion 71
6. Jake Holbrook, Granbury 72
T7. Brandon Massey, Arlington Heights 73
T7. Ty Holbrook, Granbury 73
T7. Scott Roden, Highland Park (B) 73
T7. Austin Morrow, Highland Park (B) 73
T11. Hudson Weibel, Highland Park (G) 74
T11. Hudson Hicks, Wakeland 74
T11. Luke Whitney, Wakeland 74
CLASS 4A
Plum Creek Golf Course, Kyle
Team Standings
1. Monahans 307
2. Gatesville 323
3. Andrews 326
T4. Melissa 329
T4. Argyle 329
Individual Standings
1. Jack Burke, Cypress Mauriceville 71
2. James Perry, Salado 72
T3. Bond Heflin, Monahans 73
T3. Miller Harris, Carthage 73
T5. Jason Pittman, Monahans 74
T5. Logan Diomede, Argyle 74
T5. Tristan Nelson, Canton 74
T11. Justus Christman, Argyle 76
T15. Xavier Bighaus, Melissa 77
CLASS 3A
Grey Rock Golf Course, Austin
Team Standings
1. Columbus 313
2. Pottsboro 322
3. Pollok Central 334
4. Brock 342
4. Diana New Diana 346
Individual Standings
T1. Cameron Hubbard, Pollok Central 73
T1. Carson Wray, Columbus 73
T3. Austyn Reily, Pottsboro 74
T3. Cooper Riley, Blanco 74
5. Kasey Middleton, Comanche 76
T6. Kutter Wilson, Brock 77
T6. Garrett Townsend, Pottsboro 77
CLASS 2A
Roy Kizer Golf Course, Austin
Team Standings
T1. Vega 320
T1. Goldthwaite 320
T3. Panhandle 339
T3. Quanah 339
5. Farwell 349
Individual Standings
1. Trevor Roquemore, Douglass 70
2. Drew Hermesmeyer, Goldthwaite 74
T3. Kevin Nixon, Martin’s Mill 75
T3. Rick Frauenberger, Grapeland 75
T5. Garrett Hess, Muenster 77
T5. Seth Campbell, Lovelady 77
T5. Justin Benton, Riviera Kaufer 77
CLASS 1A
Lions Municipal Golf Course, Austin
Team Standings
1. Clyde Eula 354
2. Garden City 362
3. Roscoe Highland 368
4. Sterling City 382
T5. New Home 386
T5. Matador Motley County 386
Individual Standings
1. Seth Bearden, Crowell 72
2. Dakota Carson, Clyde Eula 80
T3. Cade Smith, Clyde Eula 82
T3. Trayton South, Sulphur Bluff 82
5. Ryan Weeks, New Home 85
