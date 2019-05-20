UIL boys golf state tourney Round 1 results: Highland Park leads 5A, Granbury in third

Martin’s Trinity King highlights at state Arlington Martin senior Trinity King won the 6A state golf title, Tuesday May 14, 2019. Video credit by Sarah King Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Arlington Martin senior Trinity King won the 6A state golf title, Tuesday May 14, 2019. Video credit by Sarah King

Round 1 results of the UIL boys golf state tournament on Monday.

The final round will start on Tuesday.

CLASS 6A

Legacy Hills Golf Club, Georgetown

Team Standings

1. Austin Westlake 289

2. Austin Vandegrift 296

3. Austin Westlake (2) 299

T4. Southlake Carroll 303

T4. Houston Stratford 303

T4. San Antonio Johnson 303

7. Rockwall 304

T9. Byron Nelson 311

Individual Standings

T1. Dallas Hankamer, Belton 69

T1. Drew Murdock, Houston Stratford 69

T1. Jacob Sosa, Austin Westlake 69

T4. Jacob Borow, Clute Brazoswood 70

T4. Trey Bosco, Austin Lake Travis 70

T11. Will Horn, Rockwall 72

T14. Mat Comegys, Plano West 73

T14. David Harrison, Byron Nelson 73

T14. Matthew Watkins, Rockwall 73

CLASS 5A

White Wing Golf Club, Georgetown

Team Standings

1. Highland Park (Blue) 290

2. Boerne Champion 298

3. Granbury 300

4. Lubbock-Cooper 305

5. Montgomery 307

7. Highland Park (Gold) 313

8. Wakeland 314

Individual Standings

T1. Jun Min Lee, Mission Sharyland 69

T1. Turner Hosch, Highland Park (B) 69

3. Kevin Watts, Colleyville Heritage 70

T4. Hunter Bott, Montgomery 71

T4. Jacob King, Boerne Champion 71

6. Jake Holbrook, Granbury 72

T7. Brandon Massey, Arlington Heights 73

T7. Ty Holbrook, Granbury 73

T7. Scott Roden, Highland Park (B) 73

T7. Austin Morrow, Highland Park (B) 73

T11. Hudson Weibel, Highland Park (G) 74

T11. Hudson Hicks, Wakeland 74

T11. Luke Whitney, Wakeland 74

CLASS 4A

Plum Creek Golf Course, Kyle

Team Standings

1. Monahans 307

2. Gatesville 323

3. Andrews 326

T4. Melissa 329

T4. Argyle 329

Individual Standings

1. Jack Burke, Cypress Mauriceville 71

2. James Perry, Salado 72

T3. Bond Heflin, Monahans 73

T3. Miller Harris, Carthage 73

T5. Jason Pittman, Monahans 74

T5. Logan Diomede, Argyle 74

T5. Tristan Nelson, Canton 74

T11. Justus Christman, Argyle 76

T15. Xavier Bighaus, Melissa 77

CLASS 3A

Grey Rock Golf Course, Austin

Team Standings

1. Columbus 313

2. Pottsboro 322

3. Pollok Central 334

4. Brock 342

4. Diana New Diana 346

Individual Standings

T1. Cameron Hubbard, Pollok Central 73

T1. Carson Wray, Columbus 73

T3. Austyn Reily, Pottsboro 74

T3. Cooper Riley, Blanco 74

5. Kasey Middleton, Comanche 76

T6. Kutter Wilson, Brock 77

T6. Garrett Townsend, Pottsboro 77

CLASS 2A

Roy Kizer Golf Course, Austin

Team Standings

T1. Vega 320

T1. Goldthwaite 320

T3. Panhandle 339

T3. Quanah 339

5. Farwell 349

Individual Standings

1. Trevor Roquemore, Douglass 70

2. Drew Hermesmeyer, Goldthwaite 74

T3. Kevin Nixon, Martin’s Mill 75

T3. Rick Frauenberger, Grapeland 75

T5. Garrett Hess, Muenster 77

T5. Seth Campbell, Lovelady 77

T5. Justin Benton, Riviera Kaufer 77

CLASS 1A

Lions Municipal Golf Course, Austin

Team Standings

1. Clyde Eula 354

2. Garden City 362

3. Roscoe Highland 368

4. Sterling City 382

T5. New Home 386

T5. Matador Motley County 386

Individual Standings

1. Seth Bearden, Crowell 72

2. Dakota Carson, Clyde Eula 80

T3. Cade Smith, Clyde Eula 82

T3. Trayton South, Sulphur Bluff 82

5. Ryan Weeks, New Home 85

REST OF THE FIELD