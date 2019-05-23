Flower Mound walks off; Heritage explodes in the 5th; Keller softball state bound

Flower Mound starting pitcher Cam Brown delivers a pitch during the game against Trinty, Thursday evening, May 23, 2019 in game 1 of the 6A Region I High School baseball semifinals played at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Tx. Special to the Star-Telegram

BASEBALL





COLL. HERITAGE 12, AMARILLO 8

The Panthers, ranked No. 2 in 5A and No. 3 in the nation according to USA Today, exploded for eight runs in the fifth inning to take Game 1 of their Region I semifinal series at the University of Oklahoma.

Game 2 is 1 p.m. Friday in Norman.

The top-ranked high school player in the country, Bobby Witt Jr., hit a grand slam to make it 11-6. He was named Gatorade Texas Baseball Player of the Year Thursday morning.

Baylor signee Nick Balsano followed Witt with a solo homer to left field.

Mason Greer and Chandler Freeman started the rally with back-to-back RBI doubles to tie the game at 6. Greer, who is signed to play at Auburn, hit a solo homer in the second to give the Panthers (34-3) a 1-0 lead.

Amarillo (27-9-1) scored six runs on seven hits in the top of the third before Greer and Freeman had back-to-back RBI singles in the bottom half of the frame.

FLOWER MOUND 3, EULESS TRINITY 2 (8)

Texas bound pitcher Austin Wallace hit the walk-off home run to send the Jaguars to the Game 1 win during their 6A Region I semifinals series at Globe Life Park.

Game 2 is 7:30 p.m. Friday at South Grand Prairie.

Wallace drove an 0-1 count over the right-field wall for Flower Mound (31-12), which erased a two-run deficit in the sixth inning. Wallace drove in a run with a one-out single and Jake Fuerst tied it three batters later with a single to center.

Trinity (24-13) took an early lead when Jeremy Colon doubled in the first and scored on a Nike Tratree single. The Trojans led 2-0 in the fifth when Jimmy Crooks drove a pitch down the right-field line for an RBI double. Brock Pacheco scored from first base.

Flower Mound starter Cam Brown, a TCU commit, went 6 1/3 innings and struck out nine.

Trinity starter Nick Fort went 5 2/3 innings and allowed seven hits with three strikeouts.

ARGYLE 19, CANYON 1 (5)

The Eagles left little doubt they’d reach another regional final after sweeping their 4A Region I semifinal series at Abilene Christian University.

Argyle (37-1-1) takes a 24-game winning streak into the final against Iowa Park (33-2), which swept Hereford. The two teams will square off in a one-game series, 8 p.m. Wednesday at ACU.

Six players drove in at least two runs, led by three RBIs from Alex Gonzales. Sean Bolin and Tate Van Poppel combined for seven strikeouts and two hits allowed.

SPRING HILL 4, BENBROOK 3

The Panthers scored all their runs in the top of the third with a pair of doubles then held off the Bobcats in the seventh to win Game 2 of their 4A Region II semifinal series at Rockwall-Heath.

Game 3 is Saturday at Dallas Baptist University.

Benbrook (27-5-2) scored in the first inning with an RBI single from Travler Moore. Landon Sawin had an RBI double in the fourth and Davis Benton scored on a passed ball in the seventh.

Dylan Hutchison and Logan Avant both went 1 for 3 with two-run doubles for Spring Hill (24-11-1).

SOFTBALL

KELLER 6, EATON 5

The Indians took the lead with three runs in the fifth and held off the Eagles to complete the sweep in the 6A Region I final at Flower Mound to advance to the state tournament in Austin for the third time in four years.

Eaton (31-4), which was in the final for the first time, scored on a sac-fly from Kennedy Crites in the bottom of the seventh to make it 6-5. The Eagles had two runners on first and second, but Keller’s Dylann Kaderka struck out the final batter.

Keller (35-3-1), which won 3-1 on Wednesday, jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the first. Amanda DeSario led off with a single and Alexa Langeliers singled two batters later. Both scored on a two-run double from Hayden Brown.

The Eagles took 3-2 lead in the third when Kenzlee Zaher singled in a run and scored on Crites’ two-run homer.

Brooke Davis tied the game in the fifth with an RBI single and Caraline Woodall and DeSario scored to give Keller a 5-3 lead. The Indians got an insurance run in the seventh when Woodall led off with a single and scored on an error.

Maddy Wright, who wrapped up her illustrious career, singled in a run in the fifth for Eaton. Wright, who has every pitching record in program history, ends her final game with four strikeouts.