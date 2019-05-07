Dallas-Fort Worth baseball players of the week May 1-4, 2019

Walk off home run by Pearce caps off wild 7th inning The Mustangs scored 13 times in the bottom of the 7th and got the 2-run walk-off home run from Wyatt Erickson to beat South Grand Prairie 15-14 in Game 1 on Friday May 3, 2019. Video credit by Randy Edwards. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Mustangs scored 13 times in the bottom of the 7th and got the 2-run walk-off home run from Wyatt Erickson to beat South Grand Prairie 15-14 in Game 1 on Friday May 3, 2019. Video credit by Randy Edwards.

PLAYOFF PITCHER OF THE WEEK

Matt Haley, Joshua

What he did: Haley, a senior for the Owls who is signed to play at the University of New Mexico, threw a perfect game during Game 1 of a 5A Region II bi-district series against Mesquite Poteet. The Owls won 3-0.

Haley faced the minimum 21 batters and struck out 13. He threw 80 pitches and 60 for strikes, and recorded a strikeout in each inning. He struck out the side in the sixth and at one point, struck out five consecutive batters.

Haley also got one hit in each game and an RBI in Game 3 as Joshua won the series 2-1 to advance to the area round.

Honorable Mention

Zach Hudspeth, Martin: 7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 10 K in Game 2 vs. Weatherford

Devin Jennings, Benbrook: 5 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 11 K, 1 BB in Game 2 vs. Ranchview

Mason Riney, Weatherford: 7 IP, 1 H, 0 R in Game 1 vs. Martin

Ryan Prager, Hillcrest: 7 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 11 K in Game 2 vs. Celina

Tony Robie, Lake Ridge: 7 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 8 K in Game 2 vs. Lake Highlands

Jeremy Meier, SGP: 7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 3 K in Game 2 vs. Pearce

Chad Brown, McKinney Boyd: 7 IP 3 H, 0 R, 3 K in Game 1 vs. Rowlett

Creed Spenrath, Midlothian Heritage: 7 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 8 K vs. Waco Connally

Josh Eichstadt, Lake Highlands: 7 IP, 7 H, 0 R in Game 1 vs. Lake Ridge

Jan Cabrera, Denton: 7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 7 K in Game 2 vs. Azle

HITTER OF THE WEEK

Wyatt Erickson, Pearce

What he did: Erickson drove in six runs in the seventh inning alone during Game 1 against SGP.

The Mustangs rallied with 13 runs in the final inning to win 15-14 after Erickson hit the walk-off 3-run home run. He recorded a 3-run triple earlier in the inning. He also scored three times during the game.

Erickson also pitched with the final two innings and struck out the side in Game 3 to help Pearce clinch the series 2-1.

Honorable Mention

Sam Crowell, Rockwall-Heath: 7 of 10, 2 HR, 11 RBI vs. Ellison

Cooper Allen, Brock: 4 of 4, double, 3 RBI in Game 1 vs. Childress

Nate Price, Legacy: 3 of 4, grand slam in Game 2 vs. Southwest

Tyler McShane, SGP: 5 of 12, grand slam, 7 RBI vs. Pearce

Kyle Mosley, Lake Ridge: Walk-off RBI single in Game 2 vs. Lake Highlands

Brandon Howell, Carroll: 5 of 6, HR, 2 doubles, 3 RBI, 5 runs vs. Coppell

Kade Fletcher, Mansfield: 4 of 8, HR, double, 4 RBI vs. Duncanville

Cole Antonelli, Flower Mound: Triple, double, 5 RBI vs. Guyer

Carson Hallack, Burleson: 4 of 8, double, 5 RBI vs. South Hills

Bobby Witt Jr., Colleyville Heritage: 2 doubles, 3 RBI vs. Ryan

Past winners

Logan Britt, Colleyville Heritage

Chase Alford, Sachse

Alex Vergara, Grapevine

Colton Craddock, Fossil Ridge

PJ Sanders, Brewer

Luke Savage, Prestonwood

Tony Robie, Lake Ridge

Zach Reinert, Aledo

Logan Hewitt, Aledo