Dallas-Fort Worth baseball players of the week May 1-4, 2019
Walk off home run by Pearce caps off wild 7th inning
PLAYOFF PITCHER OF THE WEEK
Matt Haley, Joshua
What he did: Haley, a senior for the Owls who is signed to play at the University of New Mexico, threw a perfect game during Game 1 of a 5A Region II bi-district series against Mesquite Poteet. The Owls won 3-0.
Haley faced the minimum 21 batters and struck out 13. He threw 80 pitches and 60 for strikes, and recorded a strikeout in each inning. He struck out the side in the sixth and at one point, struck out five consecutive batters.
Haley also got one hit in each game and an RBI in Game 3 as Joshua won the series 2-1 to advance to the area round.
Honorable Mention
Zach Hudspeth, Martin: 7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 10 K in Game 2 vs. Weatherford
Devin Jennings, Benbrook: 5 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 11 K, 1 BB in Game 2 vs. Ranchview
Mason Riney, Weatherford: 7 IP, 1 H, 0 R in Game 1 vs. Martin
Ryan Prager, Hillcrest: 7 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 11 K in Game 2 vs. Celina
Tony Robie, Lake Ridge: 7 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 8 K in Game 2 vs. Lake Highlands
Jeremy Meier, SGP: 7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 3 K in Game 2 vs. Pearce
Chad Brown, McKinney Boyd: 7 IP 3 H, 0 R, 3 K in Game 1 vs. Rowlett
Creed Spenrath, Midlothian Heritage: 7 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 8 K vs. Waco Connally
Josh Eichstadt, Lake Highlands: 7 IP, 7 H, 0 R in Game 1 vs. Lake Ridge
Jan Cabrera, Denton: 7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 7 K in Game 2 vs. Azle
HITTER OF THE WEEK
Wyatt Erickson, Pearce
What he did: Erickson drove in six runs in the seventh inning alone during Game 1 against SGP.
The Mustangs rallied with 13 runs in the final inning to win 15-14 after Erickson hit the walk-off 3-run home run. He recorded a 3-run triple earlier in the inning. He also scored three times during the game.
Erickson also pitched with the final two innings and struck out the side in Game 3 to help Pearce clinch the series 2-1.
Honorable Mention
Sam Crowell, Rockwall-Heath: 7 of 10, 2 HR, 11 RBI vs. Ellison
Cooper Allen, Brock: 4 of 4, double, 3 RBI in Game 1 vs. Childress
Nate Price, Legacy: 3 of 4, grand slam in Game 2 vs. Southwest
Tyler McShane, SGP: 5 of 12, grand slam, 7 RBI vs. Pearce
Kyle Mosley, Lake Ridge: Walk-off RBI single in Game 2 vs. Lake Highlands
Brandon Howell, Carroll: 5 of 6, HR, 2 doubles, 3 RBI, 5 runs vs. Coppell
Kade Fletcher, Mansfield: 4 of 8, HR, double, 4 RBI vs. Duncanville
Cole Antonelli, Flower Mound: Triple, double, 5 RBI vs. Guyer
Carson Hallack, Burleson: 4 of 8, double, 5 RBI vs. South Hills
Bobby Witt Jr., Colleyville Heritage: 2 doubles, 3 RBI vs. Ryan
Past winners
Logan Britt, Colleyville Heritage
Chase Alford, Sachse
Alex Vergara, Grapevine
Colton Craddock, Fossil Ridge
PJ Sanders, Brewer
Luke Savage, Prestonwood
Tony Robie, Lake Ridge
Zach Reinert, Aledo
Logan Hewitt, Aledo
