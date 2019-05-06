Opportunities continue to arise for former Mansfield Timberview star Chennedy Carter

Texas A&M freshman, Timberview star makes history for the Aggies Chennedy Carter set a single game school record 46 points and hit the game winner with 10.9 left vs. USC. Video credit Pac-12 Network. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Chennedy Carter set a single game school record 46 points and hit the game winner with 10.9 left vs. USC. Video credit Pac-12 Network.

Former Mansfield Timberview standout and Fort Worth Star-Telegram player of the year Chennedy Carter was one of 36 women basketball players selected to take part in trials for the 2019 U.S. Pan American Games Women’s Basketball Team.

The trials take place May 16-20 at the United States Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and will trim into the 12-member roster, which will play at the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru from August 6-10.

The Texas A&M guard represented the U.S. at the 2016 FIBA Americas U18 Championship and earned a gold medal. She also earned the silver at the 2017 FIBA U19 World Cup. She set a USA Basketball U19 record with 31 points in the gold-medal game at the U19 World Cup and has averaged 14.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 12 career international games.

Carter averaged a program record 23.3 points per game last season with A&M, which was eighth-best in the nation. She averaged 4.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and an NCAA tournament-leading 30.7 points during the Aggies’ run to the Sweet 16. She ended the season with program records for consecutive 10-plus point games (39), career 20-plus point games (47), career 30-plus point games (11), sophomore season scoring (676) and fewest games to reach 1,000 career points (45).

Carter is trying to become the second Texas A&M women’s basketball player to participate in the Pan American Games.

During her time at Timberview, Carter was a two-time district MVP and led the Wolves to the Class 5A state title game in 2017. She averaged 20.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 3.5 steals per game and shot 53 percent from the field as a senior.